TEXT-Fitch revises West Warwick, Rhode Island's rating outlook

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on the following outstanding Town of West Warwick, RI's (the town) general obligation bonds: --$4.0 million GO bonds, series 2007, at 'BBB+'; --$1.4 million GO Bonds, series 2005, at 'BBB+'; --$6.9 million GO bonds, series 2002A, at 'BBB+'; --$0.1 million GO bonds, series 2002B, at 'BBB+'; and --$0.6 million GO bonds, series 1993, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the town and secured by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing authority. KEY RATING DRIVERS GROWING FUTURE RETIREE COSTS: The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding the town's progress towards alleviating West Warwick's very high unfunded pension and other post- employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities. Although pension contributions were increased notably for fiscal 2013, contributions continue to remain below actuarially required levels. Future annual pension costs could compound to potentially unmanageable levels given tax levy restraints. TOWN AND SCHOOL OPERATIONS ON POSITIVE TREND: The town and school department have come to an agreement on the town's level of school maintenance of effort funding and litigation has ceased. Balanced operations for the town and school funds are expected for fiscal 2012 following two fiscal years of positive results. COMBINED RESERVE BALANCES REMAIN LOW: The school department has overspent its budget in prior years resulting in a deficit fund balance, and when combined with the town's general fund balance, reserve levels are low. WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth levels are below average and unemployment rates remain high. LOW DEBT RATIOS: The town's debt levels are low with rapid amortization and future capital needs are limited. CREDIT PROFILE PENSION FUNDING LEVELS ARE BELOW REQUIRED AMOUNTS Fitch is concerned that the history of pension contributions below actuarially required amounts will significantly increase financial pressure in the future. The town operates a municipal employees' pension plan and contributes to the state School Teachers Retirement Plan for its teachers. The town fully funds the annual required contribution (ARC) for the state plan each year but historically has made less than 100% of its ARC for the town operated plan. The fiscal 2010 contribution was only $2.5 million towards its $5.8 million ARC (43%). 