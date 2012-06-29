FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises West Warwick, Rhode Island's rating outlook
June 29, 2012

TEXT-Fitch revises West Warwick, Rhode Island's rating outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on the 
following outstanding Town of West Warwick, RI's (the town) general obligation 
bonds: 

--$4.0 million GO bonds, series 2007, at 'BBB+';
--$1.4 million GO Bonds, series 2005, at 'BBB+';
--$6.9 million GO bonds, series 2002A, at 'BBB+';  
--$0.1 million GO bonds, series 2002B, at 'BBB+'; and
--$0.6 million GO bonds, series 1993, at 'BBB+'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.

SECURITY 

The bonds are general obligations of the town and secured by its full faith and 
credit and unlimited taxing authority.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

GROWING FUTURE RETIREE COSTS: The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty 
regarding the town's progress towards alleviating West Warwick's very high 
unfunded pension and other post- employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities. Although
pension contributions were increased notably for fiscal 2013, contributions 
continue to remain below actuarially required levels. Future annual pension 
costs could compound to potentially unmanageable levels given tax levy 
restraints.

TOWN AND SCHOOL OPERATIONS ON POSITIVE TREND: The town and school department 
have come to an agreement on the town's level of school maintenance of effort 
funding and litigation has ceased. Balanced operations for the town and school 
funds are expected for fiscal 2012 following two fiscal years of positive 
results. 

COMBINED RESERVE BALANCES REMAIN LOW: The school department has overspent its 
budget in prior years resulting in a deficit fund balance, and when combined 
with the town's general fund balance, reserve levels are low. 

WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: Wealth levels are below average and unemployment 
rates remain high.

LOW DEBT RATIOS: The town's debt levels are low with rapid amortization and 
future capital needs are limited.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION 

GROWING PENSION LIABILITIES: A lack of demonstrated progress towards addressing 
the town's significant pension liabilities, which continue to accumulate, could 
pressure the rating.

CREDIT PROFILE

PENSION FUNDING LEVELS ARE BELOW REQUIRED AMOUNTS

Fitch is concerned that the history of pension contributions below actuarially 
required amounts will significantly increase financial pressure in the future. 
The town operates a municipal employees' pension plan and contributes to the 
state School Teachers Retirement Plan for its teachers. 

 

The town fully funds the annual required contribution (ARC) for the state plan 
each year but historically has made less than 100% of its ARC for the town 
operated plan. The fiscal 2010 contribution was only $2.5 million towards its 
$5.8 million ARC (43%).U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.  
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: 
here.  IN ADDITION, RATING 
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S 
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'.  PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND 
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.  FITCH'S CODE OF 
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE 
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF 
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

