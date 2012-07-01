FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Caribbean shares may soar in 2013-Barron's
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2012 / 9:12 PM / in 5 years

Royal Caribbean shares may soar in 2013-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , whose shares have been torpedoed amid a cooling global economy and the wreck of rival Carnival Corp’s “Costa Concordia” in mid-January, could rebound next year, the business weekly Barron’s wrote in its July 2 edition.

While bookings will likely remain low through most of this year because cruises are booked months in advance, fuel costs and operating expenses are falling and memories of the disaster are likely to fade, the publication said.

The stock is cheap, trading at under ten times next year’s estimate’s earnings, and analysts expect profit to rise 34 percent in 2013 to $2.68 a share. Longer term, they expect shares to climb to the low- to mid-$30s, Barron’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.