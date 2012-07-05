California's $11 bln water bond off November ballot

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 (Reuters) - California lawmakers voted on Thursday to remove an $11 billion water bond from the November ballot and put it to a statewide vote in 2014, marking the second time they have postponed it.

Both houses of the legislature overwhelmingly approved delaying a statewide vote on the measure, painstakingly crafted under former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009 to balance the needs of agricultural and residential water users and address environmental concerns.

Lawmakers bumped the measure from the ballot in 2010 due to fears that recession weary voters would reject it.

Republicans in the legislature’s minority voted to push the measure to 2014 to keep it alive, concerned voters would reject it due to its size. The measure would fund a variety of projects, including water storage projects important in farming areas represented by Republicans.

Democrats who control the legislature also were concerned about the bond measure’s size and voted to push it into the future to help give Governor Jerry Brown’s tax measure the spotlight on the November ballot.

Brown and fellow Democrats who control the legislature recently approved a state budget closing a $15.7 billion budget gap with spending cuts, fund transfers and revenue that assumes voters will approve his tax measure in November.

The measure would raise the state sales tax and increase income tax rates for wealthy taxpayers to keep the state’s books in balance in the current fiscal year and to bolster its finance in future years. The alternative is deep spending cuts in education spending, Brown has said.

A rival tax measure on the November ballot would raise personal income taxes on a sliding scale on all but the state’s poorest residents.