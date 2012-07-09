FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-B/E Aerospace Inc adds $800 mln notes
July 9, 2012 / 8:58 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-B/E Aerospace Inc adds $800 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - B/E Aerospace Inc on Monday
added $800 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $675 million. 
    JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: B/E AEROSPACE INC 

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 102      FIRST PAY   10/01/2012
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 4.934 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/12/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 384 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

