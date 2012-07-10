FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Suriname's ratings
July 10, 2012 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Suriname's ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and country ceiling of Suriname:

--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Country ceiling upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has also assigned a short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B' to Suriname.

Suriname's upgrade reflects the Surinamese authorities' demonstrated commitment 
to rein in fiscal imbalances and maintain price and exchange stability as well 
as the country's positive investment cycle and growth prospects. Suriname's 
ratings are also underpinned by the strength of the sovereign's fiscal and 
external balance sheets relative to peers. 

Suriname's credit strengths are presently balanced by the country's 
institutional capacity constraints, relatively weak macroeconomic policy 
framework and recent episodes of high inflation and exchange rate volatility.

Through the implementation of revenue measures, as well as benefitting from 
favorable international commodity prices, the Bouterse' administration has 
closed the 2.9% of GDP fiscal deficit and maintained government debt below 20% 
of GDP during its first full year in office. In addition, the authorities are 
taking steps to create a sovereign wealth fund, rationalize the budgeting 
process and overhaul the tax system. The implementation of these reforms could 
contribute to reducing policy unpredictability and to strengthen public finances
flexibility. 

Reduced political uncertainty and tighter fiscal and monetary policies have 
supported exchange rate stability after the 20% devaluation in early 2011. The 
gap between the official and parallel rates disappeared and year-on-year 
inflation declined to 3.6% in May 2012 from a peak of 22.6% in April 2011. 
However, maintaining the gains of price and exchange rate stability permanently 
will require containing salary adjustments, exerting fiscal restraint and 
strengthening the credibility of the macroeconomic policy framework.

Rising gold production and favourable prices combined with reduced dependence on
fuel imports could support current account surpluses and the accumulation of 
international reserves over the medium term. Most importantly, the country's 
rising international reserves and the sovereign's net external creditor position
reduce vulnerabilities related to high commodity dependence, financial 
dollarization and limited exchange rate flexibility.

Suriname's growth continues to demonstrate resilience to domestic and external 
shocks by averaging 4.4% in 2011 and 2012. Output could expand 4.9% in 2013, 
bringing its five-year average well above the 3.5% median of the 'BB' category. 
Upside risks to economic performance will depend on the pace of public capital 
spending, new investments in the commodity sector and domestic consumption.

Suriname's domestic capital markets remain shallow and illiquid, limiting the 
scope for fiscal slippage and the sovereign's capacity to sustain higher debt 
burdens. The government relies on costly central bank advances and privately 
placed short-term instruments to cover budget gaps. The government successfully 
restructured USD32mn in bilateral arrears with the United States in July 2011 
and paid all outstanding debt obligations ahead of schedule in May 2012. 

While traditionally economic policy has relied heavily on the credibility of 
individual public officials, strengthening the institutional capacity of the 
monetary and fiscal authorities is key to enhancing macroeconomic performance 
and reducing the risk of policy reversals. In spite of continued improvements in
recent years, quality of official economic statistics is weak in relation to 
'BB'-rated sovereigns.

Implementation of reforms to strengthen the fiscal and monetary policy 
frameworks would be positive for creditworthiness. Higher growth with broad 
macroeconomic stability could also have a favourable impact on Suriname's 
ratings. Conversely, significant deterioration in the fiscal and external 
accounts, increased macroeconomic instability and shocks that impair the 
hydrocarbon and mining sectors could put downward pressure on the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
