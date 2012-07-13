Chinese property goes from ugly duckling to swan

July 13 (IFR) - It was just October when the mere mention of Chinese property bonds was taboo among fund managers. As the Chinese government eased on its campaign to deflate the property bubble and showed willingness to quickly bring the economy back to its feet - multi-year low quarterly growth of 7.6% was reported this Friday - investors quickly warmed to the asset class again.

The result is that as the first half closed, bonds from the Chinese property sector have emerged as one of the top performing investments in Asian credit.

According to Deutsche Bank, a weighted index of 45 bonds from 32 property companies produced a return of 25% in the first half of 2012, easily beating the 6.7% total return for the overall JP Morgan Asian Composite Index and the 3.8% return on the MSCI equities index.

The turnaround shows renewed confidence that the PRC property sector has survived Beijing’s two-year campaign to keep housing prices in check.

Expectations of monetary easing, a drought of new borrowings, and solid sales performances in the second quarter are adding to the appeal.

“We started to add to property and cement in late May after the sell off and have added quite a lot in the past 2 months. Our focus is on the benchmark names like Country Garden, Agile and Franshion,” said Thomas Kwan, head of fixed income at Harvest Global Investments.

Better numbers

In a report entitled “China Property Credit: Recovering ahead of other sectors,” Deutsche Bank said the pickup in sales had been witnessed across the country.

“Easier access to home mortgages, lower interest rates, more affordable home prices, in addition to Premier Wen’s pledge to support economic growth, have gradually repaired homebuyers’ confidence in returning to the property sector,” it said.

Country Garden’s bonds due 2018 have shot up more than 10 points since May to trade at around 104. Besides that capital gain, the hefty coupon of 11.125% makes the total return even more attractive.

The figures over a nine-month period have been even more impressive - a rise of over 30 points since October. Investors who bought at the lows would have gained 52%, or a total return of more than 60% including interest accrued over the period.

Central China Real Estate returned more than 65%, as its bonds gained 57% in price alone. But the best performance came from Shimao Properties’ 2017s, which saw prices gain 66% since the October lows.

Investor conviction has been so strong, that in some cases, even bad news has been ignored.

Take Shimao, for example. After S&P lowered its rating by a notch to BB-, its bonds remained bid as investors focused on the company’s vastly improved sales margins. Shimao 2017s trade at around par, having rallied a whopping 40 points since the lows struck last October.

Investors seem to be more interested in the recent improvement in the company’s numbers than on what S&P had to say. Shimao reported growth in June sales of 90% over the same period a year ago. The company achieved 73% of its 2012 sales target in the first half of the year. Its sales for May 2012 doubled over May 2011.

Running out of steam?

However, the rally could be running out of steam as the second-half outlook for the Chinese economy is making investors cautious. In fact, the quarterly numbers revealed on Friday came below market expectations, pulling some of the momentum behind the sector.

On top of that, unlike Shimao, some developers are lagging their 2012 estimates, which, in most cases, were already extremely conservative. Moreover, after a strong rally, bond investors are unlikely to consider investing in names beyond the top-tier.

“The backdrop is more finely balanced than the current valuations suggest, with most bonds having already raced back to par or beyond,” said Owen Gallimore, ANZ head of credit strategy, Asia.

Some may even be bordering on what could be considered over-bought levels. Country Garden 2018s trade at a yield of less than 10%, more than 100bp below the 11.125% coupon the company pays on that debt, while Longfor Properties bonds due 2016 trade at a yield of just under 8%, far below the 9.5% coupon it shells out.

Add to that the fact that after such a strong rally, there is now talk that some companies are starting to consider going to the dollar market again. After all, it is hard to ignore such strong demand for their bonds. Future gains may be questionable, but those investors who were brave enough to buy when the companies were considered pariahs must be pretty happy. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters,; Editing by Julian Baker)