STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's state-owned YPF slashes dividends
July 17, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's state-owned YPF slashes dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s YPF , which President Cristina Fernandez nationalized in May, decided on Tuesday to slash dividend payments in order to boost investment in production.

A meeting of shareholders in Buenos Aires resolved to pay dividends of $66.6 million this year and earmark $1.26 billion for investment on the basis of the company’s earnings in 2011.

YPF used to distribute between 80 percent and 90 percent of its profits to shareholders, one of the highest rates in the industry. In 2011, the company’s net profits were about $1.23 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
