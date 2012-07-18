FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch says CalPERS' results underscore continued pension pressure
July 18, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch says CalPERS' results underscore continued pension pressure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 - The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) reported earlier this week that the return on its investment portfolio for the year ending June 30 was 1.0%, well below the 7.5% investment return assumption that CalPERS relies on when calculating its actuarial funded ratio. Given the disappointing market performance for the year that ended June 30, the fiscal year end, and actuarial valuation date for many major public employee retirement systems, Fitch expects numerous systems to report similarly disappointing returns. This is likely to further pressure pension systems’ funded ratios and lead to higher annual contributions for state and local governments. Most major statewide public employee retirement systems have historically relied on investment return assumptions averaging 8%, a level that Fitch believes is optimistic. During the two decades prior to the 2008 recession, actual market performance often exceeded pension plans’ 8% assumptions. However, the massive losses incurred in 2008 and 2009, uneven returns in the years since then, and the delayed recognition of actual returns due to asset smoothing mechanisms have resulted in ongoing, often sizable, year-to-year declines in pension-funded ratios. Many pension systems are still absorbing the losses of 2008-2009 in their actuarial funded ratios, and now the disappointing returns for fiscal 2012 will further weigh down funded ratios and pressure annual contributions. It is important to note that numerous pension systems have taken steps toward reforming their pensions, including by lowering their investment return assumptions. (CalPERS is one such system, having lowered its assumption to 7.50%, from 7.75%, earlier this year.) Continued weak performance of pensions’ investment portfolios is likely to underscore the need for additional changes to benefits, contribution policies, and assumptions including the investment return assumption. Fitch believes such actions, even if they result in lower funded ratios in the near term, ultimately improve the sustainability of pensions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
