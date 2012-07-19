FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Lemont-Bromberek SD 113A outlook to positive
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 10:07 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Lemont-Bromberek SD 113A outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to positive
from negative and affirmed its 'BBB' underlying rating (SPUR) on Cook and DuPage
Counties Combined School District No. 113A (Lemont-Bromberek), Ill.'s existing
general obligation (GO) bonds. 

"The revised outlook reflects our view of the district's significantly 
improved cash flow and financial position due to the implementation of major 
expenditure reductions and a new management team," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Caroline West. "If the district's reserve levels continue to 
grow toward meeting the board policy, if cash flow remains stable, and if 
staff and residents continue to buy-in to the district's changes, we could 
raise the rating during the two-year outlook timeframe," Ms. West added.

Located approximately 25 miles southwest of Chicago, the school district 
provides pre-kindergarten through eighth grade education to an estimated 
population of 24,974.

