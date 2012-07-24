FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 1:12 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for
potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and
FHLB global notes for 2012.           
    Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional     
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will
provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any       
 
scheduled monthly issuance.           
    FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will    
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement      
 
dates.           
    In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week.
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT   
               
JULY:               
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        July 26/NA            NA
               
AUGUST:               
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 1/NA           NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        August 8/NA           NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        August 14/NA          NA
FHLB         Global notes           NA        August 21/NA          NA
               
SEPTEMBER:               
FHLB         Global notes           NA        September 4/NA        NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 13/NA       NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        September 19/NA       NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        September 27/NA       NA
               
OCTOBER:               
FHLB         Global notes           NA        October 2/NA          NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        October 10/NA         NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 16/NA         NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        October 25/NA         NA
               
NOVEMBER:               
FHLB         Global notes           NA        November 8/NA         NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        November 13/NA        NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 19/NA        NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        November 29/NA        NA
               
DECEMBER               
FHLB         Global notes           NA        December 3/NA         NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 12/NA        NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        December 17/NA        NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        December 20/NA        NA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
