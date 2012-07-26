FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - (Repeats to additional subscribers)
     July 26 (Reuters) - U.S.Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.       
 
                                                              Insured
                                                            Unemployment
 Week Ended   Initial Claims  4-Week Avg. Continued Claims   rate (pct)
  07/21/12       353,000       367,250           N/A           N/A
  07/14/12       388,000-R     376,000-R      3,287,000         2.6
  07/07/12       352,000       377,000        3,317,000-R       2.6
  06/30/12       376,000       386,250        3,314,000-R       2.6
  06/23/12       388,000       387,250        3,318,000         2.6
  06/16/12       392,000       387,500        3,302,000         2.6
  06/09/12       389,000       382,750        3,310,000         2.6
  06/02/12       380,000       378,500        3,299,000         2.6
     
 
     REVISIONS:
     Initial Claims: July 14 from 386,000
     Four-Week Average: July 14 from 375,500
     Continued Claims: July 7 from 3,314,000; June 30 from 3,313,000
     
     STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
     The department said eight states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
     
     
     California         26,244
     North Carolina     11,948
     Georgia             8,372
     Alabama             4,148
 
 
     STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
     The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than1,000 in the week ended July 14, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were: 
 
 
     New York           10,794
     Michigan            7,453
     Kentucky            4,904
     Pennsylvania        4,186
 
 
     Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
     U.S. Jobless Claims: 380,000
     U.S. Continued Claims: 3.310 mln
 
     NOTES:
     UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 337,059 JULY 21 WEEK FROM 455,260
PRIOR WEEK
     UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 3,333,287 JULY 14 WEEK FROM 3,360,067
PRIOR WEEK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
