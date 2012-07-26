STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks fall on Endesa, Enersis nosedives

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index sank a preliminary 1.29 percent, as major drops in two leading energy sector firms offset a rally in global stocks on hints the European Central Bank could take action to protect the euro zone.

Shares in Chile-based regional energy group Enersis plummeted 13.06 percent while leading electricity generator Endesa Chile dropped 4.23 percent, according to the Santiago stock exchange’s website.

On Wednesday Enersis announced it will ask its shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.