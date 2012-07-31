STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil shops less optimistic on Father's Day sales-Serasa

The number of Brazilian retailers expecting an increase in their sales during Father’s Day fell this year, indicating that demand remains weak despite government efforts to trim interest rates and taxes, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. In a poll conducted recently, Serasa found that 41 percent of the retailers surveyed expect higher sales on that date, compared with 55 percent a year earlier.

Brazilians will observe Father’s Day on August 12. Thirty-nine percent of the shop owners surveyed expect sales to remain stable, and 20 percent see sales falling, the company said.