TEXT-S&P affirms Portugal's ratings; outlook negative

Overview -- Over the past 12 months, the Portuguese government seems to have been meeting the conditions attached to the EU/IMF program in a consistent manner. -- Portugal's current account deficits are narrowing rapidly as its economy reorients toward tradables faster than we had previously projected. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Portugal. -- The outlook is negative, mainly reflecting our view of downside risks arising from the eurozone debt crisis and, in particular, risks associated with Portugal's close trade and financial links with Spain. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal. The outlook remains negative. The recovery rating remains at '4', indicating our expectation of "average" (30%-50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a debt restructuring or payment default. The 'AAA' transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged. Rationale The ratings affirmation reflects our view of the significant structural reforms the Portuguese government has undertaken in the past 12 months amid rapidly narrowing current account deficits, mostly reflecting strong export performance. Although we consider that the transition from a domestically-focused to an export-oriented economy has increased near-term fiscal challenges, we expect Portugal will continue to implement the EU/IMF program--including budgetary consolidation measures--in a timely and rigorous manner. Despite its gradually improving economic fundamentals, however, we are of the view that Portugal's exports-based recovery still faces significant headwinds from potentially weaker economic and financial conditions in the eurozone, particularly Spain; as its largest trade partner and external creditor, Spain buys around a quarter of Portugal's exports. The risk of weaker export demand from Portugal's traditional trade partners could be offset by its increasing export receipts from markets outside Europe, as well as from increasing market share in larger eurozone economies such as France and Germany. Since 2010, Portuguese exports have posted double-digit growth. We expect the current account deficit (CAD) as a percentage of current account receipts (CARs) to shrink below 10% in 2012 (just over 2% of GDP), from peaking at nearly 30% (12% of GDP) in 2008-2009. Although the external adjustment has been more rapid, on a flow basis, than we had expected, we observe that so far the narrowing of the CAD has not been sufficient to reduce the country's high external debt stock; we believe external debt net of liquid assets will remain well above 200% of CARs until 2015. Portugal's external financing requirement is mainly funded by the government's borrowing from the official sector, in particular the EU and IMF, as well as via ECB funding of the redemptions of Portuguese banks commercial debt, and to a lesser extent the partial rolling over of maturing private sector external debt. We also expect increased net foreign direct investment and capital transfers from the EU structural funds to provide some additional external financing. It remains our baseline assumption that Portugal is unlikely to regain full international capital market access in the next 12 months and we anticipate an extension of the official funding program, likely mainly from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). The Portuguese government, elected after the EU/IMF program was negotiated, has so far aligned its policies closely to the program requirements and has achieved the key quantitative targets. Partly using one-off measures of around 3.5% of GDP, it reduced the headline general government deficit to 4.2% of GDP in 2011, below the program target of 5.9%. Over the last 12 months, the Portuguese government has enacted numerous reforms to enhance the competitiveness of its economy and attract foreign investment. It has amended the labor code to increase working hours and wage flexibility, reduce the cost of redundancies, and lessen the legal risk of objective dismissals. The government has adopted a significant portion of the EU Services Directive and has passed a new Competition Law. Several professions have been liberalized, which we expect should reduce business transaction costs. The government is also reforming the judiciary and is deregulating the rental market. We believe that, taken together, these microeconomic reforms should contribute to Portugal's rebuilding economic flexibility, increasing the probability that competitiveness improvements occur through rising productivity rather than declining wages. On this point, we note that at just over EUR12.10 per hour (Eurostat data), hourly wage costs in Portugal at end-2011 were already 41% below those in Spain, 55% below those in Italy, and 64% below those in France. Factoring in the support the state provides to Portuguese banks and state-owned entities, we expect general government debt to peak at around 119% of GDP in 2013 before declining slowly. We also see the risk that the scope of general government consolidation will expand to include additional public sector entities that rely heavily on government transfers, resulting in an upward revision of general government debt. Public Private Partnership (PPP) contracts, mostly for infrastructure projects, could also pose contingent liabilities. When we also include the potential need for additional banking system support if it comes under severe stress, we estimate the total contingent liability to the government could exceed 30% of GDP. The Portuguese financial system, which recently received a capital injection of EUR7.2 billion (EUR6.2 billion from the state), faces continued challenges to its domestic business, in our view. However, losses are likely to be partly offset by profits from subsidiaries abroad. Retail deposits are stable but credit losses are on the rise, a trend we expect to continue. Portugal's sixth-largest bank, Banif (not rated), is being restructured and could soon need additional state support to strengthen its capital base. In our view, Portuguese banks' enhanced capital and the remaining EUR7 billion available to the banks from the EU/IMF program are sufficient to absorb potential losses under our base-case scenario. We continue to view Portugal, and other eurozone governments receiving official assistance, as vulnerable to delays or setbacks in the eurozone's plans to pool sufficient common resources to support sovereign lending facilities; to create a banking union with a single regulator and a common resolution framework by end-2012; and to move toward closer fiscal integration. We agree with ECB president Mario Draghi, who on July 26 said that financial fragmentation within the eurozone is at the heart of the union's broader economic problems. In our view, if this fragmentation is not reversed, Portugal's economy could contract sharply, unemployment rise even further, social cohesion fray, and reforms stall or reverse. Outlook The negative outlook on our rating on Portugal reflects our view of the risks to the government's progress on implementing fiscal and structural reforms. The risks we see stem mainly from the possibility of an even steeper-than-anticipated GDP contraction, connected to the financial sector deleveraging and weakening external demand as a result of worsening economic and financial problems in Spain. This could happen if there were a delay or a reversal in eurozone fiscal and banking integration. Further increases in unemployment could undermine the government's willingness to implement additional reforms. Among other metrics, we would see significant deviations from Portugal's fiscal consolidation targets in 2012 and 2013. If a combination of these risks materializes, we could lower the ratings. Conversely, the ratings could stabilize at the current level if the government's budgetary performance and structural reform measures continue as envisaged in the program, leading to not only improved economic fundamentals, but also to either renewed access to commercial markets or an extended program that sufficiently covers the large external financing needs. Related Criteria And Research -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 -- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007 -- Spain Ratings Affirmed At 'BBB+/A-2' On Strong Commitment To Economic And Fiscal Adjustments; Outlook Remains Negative, Aug. 1, 2012 -- Portuguese Bank Ratings Affirmed on Recapitalization; Outlooks Still Negative; Some Debt Issues Downgraded, July 11, 2012 -- BICRA On Portugal Revised To Group '7' From Group '5' Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 14, 2012 -- Ratings On Seven Portuguese Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA Revision, Feb. 14, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Portugal (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating BB/Negative/B Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 4 Short-Term Debt B Commercial Paper B Comboios de Portugal E.P.E Senior Unsecured* BB Recovery Rating 4 Metropolitano de Lisboa E.P. Senior Unsecured* BB Recovery Rating 4 Rede Ferroviaria Nacional REFER E.P.E. Senior Unsecured BB Recovery Rating 4 Banco Espirito Santo S.A. Senior Unsecured* BB Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. Senior Unsecured* BB BANIF Banco Internacional do Funchal S.A. Senior Unsecured* BB *Guaranteed by the Republic of Portugal