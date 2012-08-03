UPDATE 1-U.S. July nonfarm payrolls rise by 163,000

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change July June (Prev) May (Prev) in Nonfarm Payrolls 163 64 80 87 77 Jobless Rate (Pct) 8.3 8.2 8.2 8.2 8.2 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers: July June (Prev) May (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4 Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.6 40.6 Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.52 23.50 23.50 23.43 23.44 Pct change 0.1 0.3 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers: July June (Prev) May (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.7 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.77 19.75 19.74 19.70 19.69 Pct change 0.1 0.3 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s): July June (Prev) May (Prev) Total Private 172 73 84 116 105 Goods-Producing 24 13 13 -15 -21 Construction -1 4 2 -32 -35 Manufacturing 25 10 11 13 9 Service-Providing 148 60 71 131 126 Wholesale Trade 9.2 10.8 8.8 13.6 14.5 Retail 6.7 -3.2 -5.4 5.5 2.1 Transp/warehousing 6.9 -3.4 -2.2 32.2 32.3 Information 11 -1 -8 4 4 Financial activities 1 3 5 11 9 Professional/business 49 44 47 18 24 Temporary help svs 14.1 21.1 25.2 14.6 18.6 Leisure/hospitality 27 10 13 -4 -7 Government -9 -9 -4 -29 -28 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100) July June May Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.4 Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 0.3 Total Private (index) 96.2 96.1 95.7 Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.6 87.3 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s): July June Workforce -150 156 Employed -195 128 Unemployed 45 29 July June May U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 15.0 14.9 14.8 Jobless duration 27 weeks or more (1,000s) 5,185 5,370 5,411 FORECASTS: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for July: Nonfarm payrolls +100,000 Factory payrolls: +10,000 Private payrolls: +110,000 Jobless rate: 8.2 pct Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct Average workweek: 34.5 hours HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: N/A-not available The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached. The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.