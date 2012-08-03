FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Slovenia rating to 'A'
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Slovenia rating to 'A'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- Amid growing political polarization and policy uncertainty, we see 
implementation risks to planned structural reforms in Slovenia. Asset quality 
problems in state-controlled as well as private-sector banks are increasing.
     -- In our view, these factors are contributing to the sharp contraction 
in financial sector external funding and the sustained increase in the 
government's external funding costs.
     -- We are therefore lowering Slovenia's long-term sovereign credit rating 
to 'A' from 'A+'.
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the possibility of a 
downgrade if Slovenia's banks were to weaken further, if policymakers fail to 
implement structural economic reforms, or if the government's debt trajectory 
deviates markedly from our current forecasts.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+'. At the 
same time, we affirmed our short-term sovereign rating on Slovenia at 'A-1'. 
The outlook remains negative. The transfer and convertibility assessment 
remains at 'AAA'.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our opinion that increasing political polarization and 
an absence of consensus among government coalition parties is undermining the 
credibility of the government's policy responses to rising pressures on the 
banking system, public finances, and the broader economy.

We believe there are still significant policy implementation risks to planned 
budgetary, pension, health care, labor, and state administration reforms. This 
is due to the government's narrow parliamentary majority and intra-coalition 
discord, coupled with significant resistance from non-parliamentary opposition 
such as the trade unions. Given Slovenia's demographic profile, we view these 
reforms as important for underpinning the sustainability of its public 
finances. Coupled with growing asset quality problems in public- and 
private-sector banks, we believe policy implementation uncertainty has 
contributed to financial sector external funding contracting sharply, 
government funding costs increasing, and the domestic economy weakening.

The ratings on Slovenia are supported by its open and relatively wealthy 
economy, the absence of significant external imbalances, and its moderate, 
albeit rapidly rising, government debt-to-GDP ratio.

In our opinion, Slovenia's tradables sector has remained broadly competitive 
compared to peers, although we have seen only limited progress in improving 
the business environment. Despite previous significant increases in unit labor 
costs and related competitiveness losses, labor costs remain just over half of 
those in Italy and Austria.

The success of Slovenia's export sector predates the global economic crisis. 
Between 2003-2008, export volumes increased 1.9x, faster than the expansion of 
global trade. Strong export performance continued during 2010 and 2011; 
currently Slovenia's exports make up nearly three-quarters of its total 
output, versus 58% in 2009. While a large component of Slovenian exports comes 
from foreign-owned subsidiaries, Slovenia's indigenous export sector is larger 
and higher-value-added compared to most of its peers.

Given ongoing weak domestic demand due to high unemployment (above 9% in 
2012), corporate deleveraging, budgetary consolidation, and weak credit 
activity, we forecast GDP to contract by about 1.25% in 2012 and recover 
gradually thereafter. We believe that the main driver of near-term recovery 
will be exports, which will depend on growth in Slovenia's less 
demand-constrained main trading partners, particularly Germany and Austria. 
This implies that Slovenia's GDP growth will be highly vulnerable to eurozone 
developments generally.

In our view, the ongoing European recession poses risks for the Slovenian 
government's budgetary strategy, despite consolidation measures implemented in 
2011. As forming a government was prolonged, adopting deficit-reducing 
measures was delayed until May 2012. We believe that the government may just 
miss its own budget target this year (3.9% of GDP versus the 3.5% target), 
especially if the partial watering-down of savings measures or 
worse-than-expected economic growth are not supplemented by additional 
deficit-reducing measures. Nevertheless, considering the consolidation 
measures adopted for this year--and that 1.3% of GDP of the deficit of 6.4% of 
GDP in 2011 was one-off payments--we believe the budget deficit will likely 
diminish in 2012. In our view, this should lead the net government debt to 
rise to just above 43% of GDP in 2012 and about 45% in 2013.

In our opinion, pressures on the Slovenian economy do not originate from 
longstanding fiscal imbalances. Before the global financial crisis hit in 
2009, Slovenia's gross general government debt had been gradually declining to 
22% of GDP in 2008, from 27% in 2005. Nevertheless, public sector borrowing 
needs have risen materially since 2008. This reflects the budgetary fallout 
from the collapse in unsustainably high credit growth--from 35% in 2007 to 
minus 2.5% in 2011--as well as a failure to comply with budgetary 
consolidation plans in 2010-2011. Even after bringing in consolidation 
measures last year, at just less than 51% of GDP in 2011 general government 
spending remains relatively high compared to peers.

Regarding the long-term sustainability of public finances, the deterioration 
in Slovenia's demographic profile that Eurostat projects--and the associated 
budgetary consequences--implies that additional delays to pension reforms 
would likely exacerbate the government's debt burden. Containing this would 
require more-resolute fiscal measures, which may become increasingly difficult 
to implement given underlying political and social polarizations.

Delays in strengthening the banking sector capital position particularly for 
the two main state-controlled banks Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova Kreditna 
Banka Maribor--coupled with the rapid erosion in their asset quality--have 
increased the likelihood of contingent liabilities crystallizing on the 
sovereign balance sheet. Gross financial sector liabilities have fallen from 
55% of GDP in 2008 to a projected 44% in 2012. This run-off of financial 
sector external debt has been financed with contracting financial sector 
external assets, rising Target2 debit balances, and positive financial inflows 
to the rest of the private sector.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings 
if Slovenia's banks were to weaken further, if policymakers failed to move 
resolutely on structural economic reforms, or if the government debt 
trajectory deviated markedly from our current forecasts either because of a 
fiscal loosening or additional support needed for Slovenian banks.

The ratings could stabilize at the current level if budget deficit targets 
were met, and if the coalition united to pursue structural reforms that 
restored investor confidence and placed the country's medium-term fiscal and 
growth prospects on a firmer footing, including addressing the outstanding 
weaknesses in the banking sector.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
18, 2009
     -- BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group '6' From Group '5', published Feb. 
8, 2012
Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
Slovenia (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                A/Negative/A-1     A+/Negative/A-1
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A+
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                

Dezelna Banka Slovenije
 Senior Unsecured*                      A                  A+

*Guaranteed by the Republic of Slovenia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.