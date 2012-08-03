TEXT-S&P affirms Slovakia's sovereign credit ratings

Overview -- We are of the view that Slovakia's government remains committed to lowering its fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP by 2013. -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt as a share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking sector, and its low levels of external debt. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Slovak Republic (Slovakia). The outlook is stable. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Slovakia, as for all European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is 'AAA'. Rationale The ratings reflect our view of Slovakia's decade-long track record of economic and fiscal reforms, its solid growth potential, and its moderate (although rising) government debt burden. These strengths are offset by our view of Slovakia's high structural unemployment as well as its wealth levels that still lag behind those of its eurozone peers. Robert Fico's Direction-Social Democracy (SMER-SD) took office in Slovakia in March 2012. The new government has reiterated the former government's aim to bring headline general government deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2013. During its term in office, the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union-Democratic Party (SDKU-DS) coalition had reduced the fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP in 2011, from 7.7% in 2010, via significant spending cuts and increasing the VAT. The new government has proposed several measures to achieve its budgetary targets, mostly on the revenue side. While some of these--the departure from the flat tax regime, the increased levy on banking sector deposits and on regulated industries--are unpopular with the targeted industries, we expect the government's parliamentary majority will see them implemented with little opposition. Nor do we expect these measures to materially weaken foreign direct investment or Slovakia's growth prospects, given its attractiveness as a manufacturing platform. Another planned budgetary measure is to shift pension contributions from the second pillar to the first pillar. However, while this measure should boost current fiscal performance, we believe it will also likely increase pension expenditures over time. We understand that the government hopes to offset this by raising the retirement age and indexing benefits to life expectancy. These measures will be presented to the parliament during the year. The government also aims to combat tax evasion and unify tax collection. Our base-case scenario forecasts the government lowering its fiscal deficit to about 3% of GDP by 2013 and the annual change in nominal debt averaging 3% from 2012 to 2015. However, we see risks on the fiscal side including weaker-than-expected economic performance and lower-than-expected revenue collection, given that the consolidation package is heavily revenue-oriented. Although the gross government debt burden increased by 16% of GDP during 2008-2011, it remained below 50% of GDP and we expect it will continue to do so. We assess contingent fiscal liabilities for Slovakia's government as limited. As well as focusing on short- to medium-term fiscal consolidation, the government is also currently implementing or seeking parliamentary approval for several measures to strengthen the sustainability of public finances. In December 2011, the parliament passed a fiscal responsibility law that sets a limit on public debt, as well as providing for the establishment of an independent fiscal council to monitor fiscal performance. In our view, the domestic banking system remains strong and adequately capitalized, and has a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 80%. About 90% of the banking sector is foreign-owned and Slovakia's largest banks are subsidiaries of Italian and Austrian banks. The sector is largely deposit-funded and is a small external creditor; some Slovakian bank subsidiaries are net creditors to their parents. Some banks took advantage of the ECB's long-term refinancing operation to repay interbank borrowings from their parents, whereas some used the funds to increase their holdings of Slovak government bonds. The banking system's overall exposure to peripheral European government bonds is negligible. However, its exposure through large holdings of Slovak government debt could pose an interest rate risk if yields widen; fixed-rate Slovak government bonds make up about one-third of banking sector assets. Given high deposits and moderate credit demand from the private sector, we believe that the banking sector will continue to maintain its gross exposure to the Slovak government. Nevertheless, for additional net borrowing, we believe that the government will increasingly try to diversify its investor base by issuing fresh debt abroad, rather than tapping further into the country's already-highly-exposed domestic financial sector. While the sector was profitable in 2011, this profitability, in our view, is likely to be dented over the next few years with the imposition of the levy on deposits. In our view, growth in 2012 will continue to be led by net exports, as it was in 2011. Export growth--and in turn overall economic growth--has become increasingly reliant on the performance of the auto and electronics sectors. Given the openness of Slovakia's economy (exports are nearly 90% of GDP) risks remain on the downside related to developments in the eurozone. Export performance is closely tied to German economic prospects and, slightly less so, demand from EU countries. This is somewhat mitigated, in our view, by the diversification of export markets to Russia and China. Real consumption, which contracted in 2011, is likely to remain weak in 2012. We expect real GDP to grow by 2% and to average slightly above that through to 2015. In addition to net exports, we expect medium-term growth to be driven by continuing foreign investment inflows that should boost industrial capacity. We believe that Slovakia's attractiveness as a manufacturing destination will continue to be supported by its low wages and flexible labor market. Hourly labor costs, though increasing and slightly higher than in neighboring Poland and Hungary, are still about one-third of those of the other EU countries (EU-27). Despite a strong recovery from 2009, Slovakia's unemployment rate continues to remain high at 13.6%, versus a 9.7% EU-27 average, owing to structural mismatches. Its per capita income is expected to be $17,600 in 2012, about 50% of the EU-27 median. Slovakia's current account moved into a small surplus of 0.1% of GDP in 2011. Errors and omissions, however, were minus 5.5% of GDP. We believe that at least some errors and omissions can be explained by over-invoicing of exports. We expect the reported current account to remain close to balance in this year as weak domestic demand curtails import growth. The stock of external debt is low, estimated at 65% of current account receipts in 2012, and external liabilities are roughly twice that ratio. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt as a share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking sector, and its low levels of external debt. We believe that the economy's growth potential--coupled with reforms to strengthen competitiveness and reduce supply-side imbalances, especially in the labor market--should enable Slovakia to close the wealth gap between itself and other eurozone countries. Stronger-than-expected fiscal performance, coupled with sustainable reforms (including judicial) and a faster convergence of wealth levels with the EU, could lead to upward rating pressure. The ratings could come under downward pressure if there were a significant increase in public sector leverage. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Slovak Republic Sovereign Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA Senior Unsecured A Short-Term Debt A-1 Commercial Paper A-1