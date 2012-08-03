FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Slovakia's sovereign credit ratings
August 3, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Slovakia's sovereign credit ratings

Overview
     -- We are of the view that Slovakia's government remains committed to 
lowering its fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP by 2013.
     -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit 
ratings on the Republic of Slovakia at 'A/A-1'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will 
continue its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government 
debt as a share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking 
sector, and its low levels of external debt. 
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- 
and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Slovak Republic (Slovakia). The 
outlook is stable.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Slovakia, as for all 
European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is 'AAA'.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of Slovakia's decade-long track record of 
economic and fiscal reforms, its solid growth potential, and its moderate 
(although rising) government debt burden. These strengths are offset by our 
view of Slovakia's high structural unemployment as well as its wealth levels 
that still lag behind those of its eurozone peers. 

Robert Fico's Direction-Social Democracy (SMER-SD) took office in Slovakia in 
March 2012. The new government has reiterated the former government's aim to 
bring headline general government deficit to below 3% of GDP by 2013. During 
its term in office, the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union-Democratic Party 
(SDKU-DS) coalition had reduced the fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP in 2011, 
from 7.7% in 2010, via significant spending cuts and increasing the VAT.

The new government has proposed several measures to achieve its budgetary 
targets, mostly on the revenue side. While some of these--the departure from 
the flat tax regime, the increased levy on banking sector deposits and on 
regulated industries--are unpopular with the targeted industries, we expect 
the government's parliamentary majority will see them implemented with little 
opposition. Nor do we expect these measures to materially weaken foreign 
direct investment or Slovakia's growth prospects, given its attractiveness as 
a manufacturing platform.

Another planned budgetary measure is to shift pension contributions from the 
second pillar to the first pillar. However, while this measure should boost 
current fiscal performance, we believe it will also likely increase pension 
expenditures over time. We understand that the government hopes to offset this 
by raising the retirement age and indexing benefits to life expectancy. These 
measures will be presented to the parliament during the year. The government 
also aims to combat tax evasion and unify tax collection. 

Our base-case scenario forecasts the government lowering its fiscal deficit to 
about 3% of GDP by 2013 and the annual change in nominal debt averaging 3% 
from 2012 to 2015. However, we see risks on the fiscal side including 
weaker-than-expected economic performance and lower-than-expected revenue 
collection, given that the consolidation package is heavily revenue-oriented. 
Although the gross government debt burden increased by 16% of GDP during 
2008-2011, it remained below 50% of GDP and we expect it will continue to do 
so. We assess contingent fiscal liabilities for Slovakia's government as 
limited.

As well as focusing on short- to medium-term fiscal consolidation, the 
government is also currently implementing or seeking parliamentary approval 
for several measures to strengthen the sustainability of public finances. In 
December 2011, the parliament passed a fiscal responsibility law that sets a 
limit on public debt, as well as providing for the establishment of an 
independent fiscal council to monitor fiscal performance. 

In our view, the domestic banking system remains strong and adequately 
capitalized, and has a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 80%. About 90% of the 
banking sector is foreign-owned and Slovakia's largest banks are subsidiaries 
of Italian and Austrian banks. The sector is largely deposit-funded and is a 
small external creditor; some Slovakian bank subsidiaries are net creditors to 
their parents. Some banks took advantage of the ECB's long-term refinancing 
operation to repay interbank borrowings from their parents, whereas some used 
the funds to increase their holdings of Slovak government bonds.

The banking system's overall exposure to peripheral European government bonds 
is negligible. However, its exposure through large holdings of Slovak 
government debt could pose an interest rate risk if yields widen; fixed-rate 
Slovak government bonds make up about one-third of banking sector assets. 
Given high deposits and moderate credit demand from the private sector, we 
believe that the banking sector will continue to maintain its gross exposure 
to the Slovak government. Nevertheless, for additional net borrowing, we 
believe that the government will increasingly try to diversify its investor 
base by issuing fresh debt abroad, rather than tapping further into the 
country's already-highly-exposed domestic financial sector. While the sector 
was profitable in 2011, this profitability, in our view, is likely to be 
dented over the next few years with the imposition of the levy on deposits.

In our view, growth in 2012 will continue to be led by net exports, as it was 
in 2011. Export growth--and in turn overall economic growth--has become 
increasingly reliant on the performance of the auto and electronics sectors. 
Given the openness of Slovakia's economy (exports are nearly 90% of GDP) risks 
remain on the downside related to developments in the eurozone. Export 
performance is closely tied to German economic prospects and, slightly less 
so, demand from EU countries. This is somewhat mitigated, in our view, by the 
diversification of export markets to Russia and China.

Real consumption, which contracted in 2011, is likely to remain weak in 2012. 
We expect real GDP to grow by 2% and to average slightly above that through to 
2015. In addition to net exports, we expect medium-term growth to be driven by 
continuing foreign investment inflows that should boost industrial capacity. 
We believe that Slovakia's attractiveness as a manufacturing destination will 
continue to be supported by its low wages and flexible labor market. Hourly 
labor costs, though increasing and slightly higher than in neighboring Poland 
and Hungary, are still about one-third of those of the other EU countries 
(EU-27). Despite a strong recovery from 2009, Slovakia's unemployment rate 
continues to remain high at 13.6%, versus a 9.7% EU-27 average, owing to 
structural mismatches. Its per capita income is expected to be $17,600 in 
2012, about 50% of the EU-27 median.

Slovakia's current account moved into a small surplus of 0.1% of GDP in 2011. 
Errors and omissions, however, were minus 5.5% of GDP. We believe that at 
least some errors and omissions can be explained by over-invoicing of exports. 
We expect the reported current account to remain close to balance in this year 
as weak domestic demand curtails import growth. The stock of external debt is 
low, estimated at 65% of current account receipts in 2012, and external 
liabilities are roughly twice that ratio.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue 
its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and stabilizing government debt as a 
share of GDP, as well as our view of Slovakia's stable banking sector, and its 
low levels of external debt. We believe that the economy's growth 
potential--coupled with reforms to strengthen competitiveness and reduce 
supply-side imbalances, especially in the labor market--should enable Slovakia 
to close the wealth gap between itself and other eurozone countries. 
Stronger-than-expected fiscal performance, coupled with sustainable reforms 
(including judicial) and a faster convergence of wealth levels with the EU, 
could lead to upward rating pressure.

The ratings could come under downward pressure if there were a significant 
increase in public sector leverage. Although we do not consider this likely, 
it could follow consistently larger-than-anticipated deficits owing to an 
economic contraction, most likely as a response to external uncertainties.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal. 
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 
     -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 
18, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Slovak Republic
 Sovereign Credit Rating                A/Stable/A-1       
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  
 Short-Term Debt                        A-1                
 Commercial Paper                       A-1

