TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Italian financial institutions
August 3, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Italian financial institutions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has taken rating
actions on 32 Italian financial institutions. 
These include affirming our counterparty credit ratings on 15 entities, 
lowering our ratings on 15, removing the ratings on four from CreditWatch 
negative, and revising the outlook on one.

The rating actions reflect our view of increased credit risk for the Italian 
economy and its banks. They follow our revision of our economic risk score for 
Italy, one of the main components of our Banking Industry Country Risk 
Assessment (BICRA), to '5' from '4'. We have maintained our BICRA for Italy at 
group '4' and our industry risk score at '4' (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained 
At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For 
Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal).

With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we 
had originally anticipated, we think Italian banks' vulnerability to credit 
risk in the economy is rising. In this context, the combined effect of 
mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves makes banks 
more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses particularly in the 
event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets.

In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of 
Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we 
previously expected and high relative to the stocks in other banking systems 
in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through 
provisioning, which was already low by international standards because of the 
banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of 
provisioning needs, has fallen further over the past few years. 

See the list below for the rating actions on the financial institutions and 
their relevant subsidiaries.

We will publish individual research updates on the banks identified below, 
including a list of ratings on affiliated entities, as well as the ratings by 
debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To 
'5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

RATINGS LIST
The ratings listed below are issuer credit ratings unless otherwise stated.

Ratings Affirmed


Banca Fideuram                            BBB+/Negative/A-2

Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA
                                          BBB/Negative/A-3 

Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL
Credito Bergamasco                        BBB-/Negative/A-3
Banca Aletti & C. SpA 

Credito Emiliano SpA                      BBB/Negative/A-2

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA                       BBB+/Negative/A-2
Banca IMI SpA 

Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari Italiane SpA
CartaSi SpA                               BBB-/Negative/A-3

Istituto per il Credito Sportivo          BBB+/Negative/A-2

Mediobanca SpA                            BBB+/Negative/A-2

MedioCredito Centrale SpA                 BBB-/Negative/A-3

UniCredit SpA                             BBB+/Negative/A-2
UniCredit Leasing SpA

Downgraded
                      To                  From

Banca Carige SpA 
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3

Banca di Credito Cooperativo di Conversano S.c.r.l 
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3

Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige 
                      BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Negative/A-2 

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C.   
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB/Negative/A-2  


Banca Popolare di Vicenza ScpA 
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3

Dexia Crediop SpA   
                      B+/Negative/B       BB-/Negative/B

Eurofidi Scpa 
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3

Iccrea Holding SpA 
Iccrea Banca SpA
Iccrea BancaImpresa SpA 
                      BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Negative/A-2

Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa    
                      BBB/Negative/A-2    BBB+/Negative/A-2

Downgraded; CreditWatch Action

Agos-Ducato SpA       BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA   
                      BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Banca Akros SpA 
                      BB+/Negative/B      BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

Outlook Action

FGA Capital SpA       BBB-/Negative/A-3   BBB-/Stable/A-3 


CreditWatch Action; Ratings Withdrawn

                  Withdrawn   To               From
Cassa di Risparmio della Provincia di Teramo SpA
                  N.R.        B/Negative/B     B/Watch Neg/B

NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
