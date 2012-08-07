FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford C-Max Hybrid beats Toyota's Prius V on fuel economy
August 7, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Ford C-Max Hybrid beats Toyota's Prius V on fuel economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Tuesday its 2013 C-Max Hybrid crossover surpassed Toyota Motor Corp’s Prius V on fuel economy, with EPA ratings of 47 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway.

The Prius V is rated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 44 mpg in city driving and 40 mpg on the highway.

The C-Max Hybrid, which goes on sale this fall, has a combined EPA rating of 47 mpg, compared with a combined rating of 42 mpg for the Prius V.

Ford said the 2013 C-Max Hybrid will be priced from $25,995, including shipping. The 2012 Toyota Prius V starts at $27,395, including shipping; prices have not been released for the 2013 model.

