TEXT-S&P cuts San Bernardino Joint Powers Financing Auth rating to 'BBB'
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts San Bernardino Joint Powers Financing Auth rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term rating to
'BBB' from 'A-' on San Bernardino Joint Powers Financing Authority, Calif.'s
series 2006 housing tax allocation bonds (TABs). At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed its 'BBB' long-term rating on the authority's series 2010A and
2010B non-housing TABs. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative
implications.

"The rating action reflects our view of recent actions by the City of San 
Bernardino, including its Aug. 1, 2012, filing for protection under Chapter 9 
of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Li Yang. 
"Even though the series 2010A, 2010B, and 2006 bonds' pledged revenues do not 
flow through the city's general fund, in our opinion the actions by the city 
call into question its general willingness to pay debt service," Mr. Yang 
added.

We have requested cash flow-specific information from the city related to its 
expected cash flows in the coming years and expect to resolve the CreditWatch 
in the coming months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCHUSPF Criteria: Special-Purpose Districts, June 
14, 2007

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

