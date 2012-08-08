TEXT-Fitch affirms Puerto Rico's pension funding bonds at 'BBB+'

Aug 8 - In the course of routine surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the rating on the following pension funding bonds issued by the Employees Retirement System of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico: -- $2.989 Senior Pension Funding Bonds at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a limited, non-recourse obligation of the pension system, payable from and secured by a pledge of statutorily required employer contributions to the system. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG REVENUE PLEDGE DESPITE WEAK PENSION SYSTEMS: The rating reflects the strength of the pledged revenue stream, which consists of employer contributions into the employees retirement system by the commonwealth, associated public corporations, and municipalities. Fitch rates the commonwealth's general obligation (GO) bonds 'BBB+'. LEGAL PROTECTIONS SUPPORT PAYMENT OBLIGATION: There is a strong legal obligation for employers to make contributions to the retirement system, a long history of timely payment and legal protections against the legislature making changes to the system that would reduce the system's funded status. INCREASING DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues provide satisfactory coverage of debt service requirements and Fitch expects coverage to increase over the next 10 years as the commonwealth implements contribution rate increases to address funding deficiencies in the system. WEAK DEBT STRUCTURE: The debt structure is somewhat weak with a very long final maturity (50 years) and rising debt service profile. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Reduced debt service coverage, including due to failure of the central government to fully fund required contributions or reduced funding by other system participants would pressure the rating. Weakening in the general credit quality of the commonwealth, including a reduced commitment to a balanced budget or to improved funding of the pension system. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' rating reflects the strong legal obligation for employers to make the contributions to the system, the long history of timely payment of pension contributions to the system, satisfactory coverage of debt service requirements by pledged revenues, and the general credit quality of the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the largest contributor. In addition, Puerto Rico Supreme Court decisions provide protection against the commonwealth legislature lowering the statutory contribution rate. Offsetting these credit strengths are the very long final maturity of the bonds (50 years) and the rising debt service profile. The ERS is a trust that was created in 1951. Eligible participants are employees of central government agencies, municipalities, and most public corporations. Employees hired before Jan. 1, 2000 are covered under a defined benefit plan, while those hired on or after this date receive no defined benefit or employer contribution. Nevertheless, employer contributions are made to the system based on the payroll of all employees, including those hired on or after Jan. 1, 2000, and all contributions go towards funding of the defined benefit obligation. Employer contributions are payable to the ERS pursuant to the 1951 act that created the system and are based on a statutorily, rather than actuarially, defined rate. Pension funding in the commonwealth remains exceptionally low: as of June 30, 2011, the ERS had a funded ratio of just 6.8%, with an unfunded accrued actuarial liability (UAAL) of $23.7 billion (40% of 2011 personal income). Recently enacted legislation begins to address the longer term funding of the system by requiring incremental increases in the contribution rate of 1% of payroll per year for five years followed by 1.25% per year for the subsequent five years, as well as a one-time deposit of $162 million into the system. By the end of the 10-year ramp-up period, pension contributions will have increased from 9.275% of covered payroll, the statutorily required employer contribution rate in place from 1990 to 2011, to 20.525%, all of which is pledged to bondholders. The commonwealth will cover the increased cost for municipalities for the first three years and has included this additional expense in the fiscal 2012 and 2013 budgets. Covered payroll increased significantly through the last decade, from $2.5 billion in FY 2001 to $4.3 billion in FY 2009. With cutbacks in government spending from a fiscal stabilization plan, covered payroll dropped 11% to $3.8 billion in FY 2010 and an estimated 3.5% to $3.7 billion in FY 2011. Covered payroll increased slightly in FY 2012, to $3.8 billion. In FY 2012, the statutory employer contribution of $386 million provided 2.3 times (x) coverage of annual debt service but only 0.9x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) ($429 million in FY 2028). This coverage is higher than the prior year, reflecting both the 2.5% increase in covered compensation and the increase in the contribution rate from 9.275% to 10.275%. Although there are over 200 contributing employers to the system, providing limited diversification, the predominance of commonwealth central government agencies in employer contributors (about 53% of the total) as well as the interrelationships between the commonwealth and other participating employers link this credit to the commonwealth's general credit. Payments to the system require appropriation and are subordinate to general obligation debt payments. However, although subject to appropriation, the contributions are appropriated annually along with appropriations for employee compensation and have a legal payment priority after only public debt. The ERS has entered into a security agreement with the fiscal agent whereby it pledges, and grants a security interest in, employer contributions made after the date of issuance of the bonds. There is no retirement system asset or commonwealth backstop on the bonds, and no claim on employee contributions. A forward-looking additional bonds test (ABT) requires that projected contributions in each year (based on an independent forecast) provide at least 1.4x coverage of senior bond debt service, and 1.25x total debt service, in that year. A debt service reserve is funded based on a rolling calculation of 50% of average annual debt service for the next five years. A general reserve account is funded from excess revenues at a minimum of 10% of the next bond year's debt service. Bondholders have a first claim on employer contributions each year. Contributions are made along with payroll as part of an employer's payroll cycle (15 days or monthly), with about 50% of total contributions made through the commonwealth's Department of Treasury payroll system. ERS will transfer all employer contributions to the fiscal agent once a month on the last day of the month. Excess employer contributions will flow back to the system once the general reserve is funded at more than 25% of the next bond year's debt service or at the end of the bond year. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria