RPT-TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted. Insured Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct) 08/04/12 361,000 368,250 N/A N/A 07/28/12 367,000-R 366,000-R 3,332,000 2.6 07/21/12 357,000 368,250 3,279,000-R 2.6 07/14/12 388,000 376,000 3,291,000 2.6 07/07/12 352,000 377,000 3,317,000 2.6 06/30/12 376,000 386,250 3,314,000 2.6 06/23/12 388,000 387,250 3,318,000 2.6 06/16/12 392,000 387,500 3,302,000 2.6 REVISIONS: Initial Claims: July 28 from 365,000 Four-Week Average: July 28 from 365,500 Continued Claims: July 21 from 3,272,000 STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000: The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest period for which data are available: New York 3,250 STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000: The department said 11 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were: Kentucky -4,884 California -4,738 Georgia -2,206 Florida -1,840 Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast: U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000 U.S. Continued Claims: 3.280 mln NOTES: UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,580 AUG 4 WEEK FROM 312,646 PRIOR WEEK UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,239,100 JULY 28 WEEK FROM 3,246,651 PRIOR WEEK