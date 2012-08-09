FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - (Repeats to additional subscribers)
     Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
                                                              Insured
                                                            Unemployment
 Week Ended   Initial Claims  4-Week Avg. Continued Claims   rate (pct)
  08/04/12       361,000       368,250              N/A         N/A
  07/28/12       367,000-R     366,000-R      3,332,000         2.6
  07/21/12       357,000       368,250        3,279,000-R       2.6
  07/14/12       388,000       376,000        3,291,000         2.6
  07/07/12       352,000       377,000        3,317,000         2.6
  06/30/12       376,000       386,250        3,314,000         2.6
  06/23/12       388,000       387,250        3,318,000         2.6
  06/16/12       392,000       387,500        3,302,000         2.6
 
     REVISIONS:
     Initial Claims: July 28 from 365,000
     Four-Week Average: July 28 from 365,500
     Continued Claims: July 21 from 3,272,000
     
     STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
     The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest
period for which data are available:
     
     New York            3,250
 
     STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
     The department said 11 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 28, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were: 
 
     Kentucky           -4,884
     California         -4,738
     Georgia            -2,206
     Florida            -1,840
 
     Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
     U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000
     U.S. Continued Claims: 3.280 mln
 
     NOTES:
     UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,580 AUG 4 WEEK FROM 312,646
PRIOR WEEK
     UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,239,100 JULY 28 WEEK FROM 3,246,651
PRIOR WEEK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
