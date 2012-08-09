FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Stockton Public Financing Authority 2008 bonds to 'BBB'
August 9, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Stockton Public Financing Authority 2008 bonds to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its underlying rating
(SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'A-' on the Stockton Public Financing Authority, Calif.'s
series 2008 refunding revenue bonds. The outlook is negative.

The rating action reflects our view of Stockton's recent actions, including 
its June 28, 2012 filing for protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy 
Code.

"The negative outlook reflects our view of a potential for additional 
diminished creditworthiness as the city navigates the bankruptcy process," 
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Morgan.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
USPF Criteria: Special-Purpose Districts, June 14, 2007

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
