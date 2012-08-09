FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Stockton CFD No 2001-1 rating to 'BBB'
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Stockton CFD No 2001-1 rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its underlying rating (SPUR) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ on the Stockton Public Financing Authority, Calif.’s series 2006 special tax refunding bonds, issued for Stockton Community Facilities District No. 2001-1 (Spanos Park West). The outlook is negative. The rating action reflects our view of Stockton’s recent actions, including its June 28, 2012 filing for protection under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. “The negative outlook reflects our view of a potential for additional diminished creditworthiness as the city navigates the bankruptcy process,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Chris Morgan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: Special-Purpose Districts, June 14, 2007 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

