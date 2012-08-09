FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Galveston's GO debt to 'A+'
August 9, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Galveston's GO debt to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its underlying rating
(SPUR) to 'A+' from 'A' on Galveston, Texas's existing general obligation (GO)
debt, some of which were issued by Galveston County Municipal Utility District
No.29. The outlook is stable. 

"The raised rating reflects our view of the city's now stable economy and 
improved financial position after Hurricane Ike as well as the measures 
undertaken by officials to put the city in a better position to withstand 
likely future uncertainties arising from potential natural disasters," said 
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kate Choban. "The rating further reflects our 
view of the city's moderate overall debt burden as well as its diverse economy 
and very strong wealth levels," Ms. Choban added. 

Officials indicate that there are no plans to issue additional GO debt within 
the next 12 to 18 months.

