FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises San Francisco USD outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises San Francisco USD outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative on San Francisco Unified School District, Calif.’s general obligation bonds. Standard & Poor’s also affirmed its ‘AA-’ long-term rating on the bonds. “The outlook revision reflects our view of the district’s fiscal 2013 adopted budget, which anticipates a general fund operating deficit of 6% of expenditures and, we believe, represents a structural operating imbalance, that, if not addressed would significantly reduce the district’s financial position,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Chris Morgan. The rating reflects our view of the district‘s:

* Underlying economic base that is central to the San Francisco Bay Area;

* Resilient assessed value and high-to-extremely-high wealth and income

* indicators;

* Strong financial position as of fiscal year 2012 (unaudited); and

* Multiple revenue streams that are not common among other districts in the

* state, reflecting a pattern of strong voter support. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.