TEXT-S&P revises El Camino Community College outlook to negative
August 14, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises El Camino Community College outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative
from stable on El Camino Community College District, Calif.'s general obligation
(GO) bonds. At the same time Standard & Poor's assigned it's 'AA' long-term
rating and negative outlook to the district's 2012C GO bonds and 2012 GO
refunding bonds. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating on
the district's existing GO bonds. 

"The negative outlook reflects our view of the district's recent drawdowns 
reflecting acceleration in the rate of revenue loss compared with expenditure 
reductions in the general fund," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kate 
Parmer. "In addition, if annual revenue losses continue to exceed expenditure 
reductions at the current rate, we believe the district may have an 
increasingly difficult time restoring structural balance over the near term, 
resulting in further reliance on reserves. While current projected reserves 
for fiscal year 2013 are strong based on our GO criteria ratios, we view 
reserves levels as providing narrowing financial flexibility as the size of 
annual deficits grows," added Ms. Parmer. 

The district is located in southern Los Angeles County and includes the cities 
of El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, 
Lawndale, Hawthorne, and Inglewood and the unincorporated area of Lennox. 
Residents have access to employment opportunities throughout the deep and 
diverse Los Angeles County economy, and income indicators for the county are 
good in our view,

