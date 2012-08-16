FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P report discusses falling yields on U.S. Treasuries
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P report discusses falling yields on U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 - A year ago this month, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its ‘AAA’ rating on the U.S. to ‘AA+’ and kept the negative outlook. In June, we affirmed the rating. A report just published on RatingsDirect discusses how some have pointed to the drop in U.S. government bond yields since the downgrade as evidence that the creditworthiness of the U.S. is higher than our rating reflects. But that represents a misunderstanding of what a rating is.

The report, titled “Falling Yields On U.S. Treasuries Reflect Liquidity And Investor Fear,” says the operation of the bond markets and the pricing of debt go well beyond a single rating. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of “Capital Markets Update,” dated Aug. 16, 2012.)

“Our ratings don’t attempt to set bond yields or move interest rates up or down,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Peter Rigby. “Investors do that. Ratings are independent assessments of relative creditworthiness, which can serve as benchmarks for investors. But there are likely many other market factors suppressing the Treasury yield curve, particularly liquidity.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.