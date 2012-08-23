FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Romulus, Mich. GO rating to 'A'
August 23, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Romulus, Mich. GO rating to 'A'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its long-term rating
and underlying rating (SPUR) on Romulus, Mich.'s general obligation (GO) debt to
'A' from 'A+' due to recent drawdowns of reserves. The outlook is negative,
reflecting expected drawdowns of reserves in the coming years and uncertainty
regarding management's ability to return the budget to a balanced position for
several years.
"The negative outlook reflects our opinion of the uncertainty regarding the
extent to which reserves may decrease in the coming years," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Katilyn Pulcher. "We could likely lower the rating within
the outlook's two-year period if reserves decrease to a level that is less than
4% of expenditures and structural imbalance continues," she noted.
The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the city's:
    * Contraction in the local economy; 

    * Draws on general fund reserves in recent years and predicted draws in the
years to come; and 

    * Potential pressure from property tax appeals. 

Tempering factors include the city's:
    * Access to employment opportunities throughout southeastern Michigan; and 

    * Good reserves, measured as a percentage of expenditures. 

Romulus is located in western Wayne County and consists of 36 square miles
containing an estimated 21,966 residents, surrounding the Detroit Metropolitan
Airport.

