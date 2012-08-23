TEXT-S&P cuts Romulus, Mich. GO rating to 'A'

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on Romulus, Mich.'s general obligation (GO) debt to 'A' from 'A+' due to recent drawdowns of reserves. The outlook is negative, reflecting expected drawdowns of reserves in the coming years and uncertainty regarding management's ability to return the budget to a balanced position for several years. "The negative outlook reflects our opinion of the uncertainty regarding the extent to which reserves may decrease in the coming years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Katilyn Pulcher. "We could likely lower the rating within the outlook's two-year period if reserves decrease to a level that is less than 4% of expenditures and structural imbalance continues," she noted. The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the city's: * Contraction in the local economy; * Draws on general fund reserves in recent years and predicted draws in the years to come; and * Potential pressure from property tax appeals. Tempering factors include the city's: * Access to employment opportunities throughout southeastern Michigan; and * Good reserves, measured as a percentage of expenditures. Romulus is located in western Wayne County and consists of 36 square miles containing an estimated 21,966 residents, surrounding the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.