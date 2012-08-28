FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Peru's outlook to positive
August 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Peru's outlook to positive

Overview
     -- We expect significant investments in mining, oil and gas, 
infrastructure, and electricity to continue to support Peru's GDP growth 
prospects and exports.
     -- We are revising our outlook on the ratings on Peru to positive from 
stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency ratings and our 
'BBB+/A-2' local currency ratings on Peru.

Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the Republic of Peru to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed 
our 'BBB/A-2' foreign currency and 'BBB+/A-2' local currency sovereign credit 
ratings on Peru.

Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that strong investment will 
continue to sustain GDP growth in the coming years, gradually strengthening 
the macroeconomic pillars supporting the rating on Peru. Deteriorating global 
economic conditions may lower Peru's growth rate toward 5.5% in the next three 
years from an average of higher than 7% in the last five years. Nevertheless, 
we expect that continued investment will boost export volumes, which would 
partly mitigate the country's exposure to commodity prices.

Despite the suspension of the country's largest mining project--the Conga 
mining project in the Cajamarca region--numerous other large projects continue 
to move forward. In fact, if the majority of the announced investment projects 
in the copper mining sector are completed, copper export volumes would triple 
by 2016. Copper represents nearly a quarter of Peru's exports currently. 
Although half of the expected investment over the next three years is in the 
mining sector, we expect other large projects in the areas of infrastructure, 
oil and gas, and electricity, as well. These investments are likely to 
underpin economic diversification and employment growth. 

The ratings on Peru reflect our expectation that broad fiscal and monetary 
policy continuity under Ollanta Humala's government will support economic 
policy flexibility and growth. The Humala administration has emphasized its 
goal to promote social inclusion and has laid out plans to increase social and 
infrastructure spending, as well as to boost public-sector wages. However, the 
government has also signaled its intent to implement these priorities 
gradually and with a prudent fiscal approach by tying the expenditures to 
increased revenues, partly from the mining sector. Therefore, net general 
government debt to GDP will likely continue to gradually decline over the next 
three years to a projected 3% at year-end 2015 from an expected 8% at year-end 
2012.

The still-evolving political institutions and significant economic, social, 
and ethnic fragmentation continue to limit the ratings. The country's monetary 
vulnerability also constrains the ratings. Peru has significant (albeit 
declining) financial dollarization, with 48% of bank claims on residents in 
U.S. dollars as of June 2012.

Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects the prospect of an upgrade of the 
sovereign during the next two years if the majority of the large announced 
investments are completed, underpinning growth prospects and higher export 
volumes, which would mitigate a possible fall in metals prices.

Conversely, we would consider revising our rating outlook to stable if 
political risks arising from the large informal economy, widespread poverty, 
and significant income disparities significantly dampen the investment climate 
or result in the adoption of populist economic policies that would erode the 
gains in macroeconomic stability of the last decade.

Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Peru (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Positive/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Positive/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Peru (Republic of)
 Certificate Of Deposit
  Local Currency                        A-2                
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
  Local Currency                        A-                 

 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB

