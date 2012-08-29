TEXT-S&P cuts Saratoga County, N.Y. GO rating to 'AA'

Aug 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term rating on Saratoga County, N.Y.’s general obligation (GO) bonds to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘AA’ long-term rating and negative outlook to the county’s series 2012 public improvement refunding bonds. “The downgrade is due to structurally unbalanced operations that have resulted in consecutive general fund drawdowns and diminished financial flexibility,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Hilary Sutton. “The negative outlook reflects our view of the implementation risk associated with the budget-balancing solutions management has identified.” Additional credit factors include our opinion of the county‘s:

* Diversifying economic base that participates in the Albany-Schenectady metropolitan area and has significant growth potential;

* Stable property tax base that is expected to remain as such given strong demand for housing;

* Strong wealth and extremely strong income indicators; and

* Low debt burden coupled with limited debt plans. The bonds are general obligations of the county, secured by its faith and credit pledge. We understand proceeds will refund certain maturities of the county’s series 2002 public improvement bonds. Saratoga County is in the upper Hudson Valley. Its 814-square-mile territory includes the cities of Saratoga Springs, located roughly 35 miles north of Albany, and Mechanicville. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: GO Debt, Oct. 12, 2006 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.