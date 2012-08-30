TEXT-S&P cuts Arroyo Grande RA, Calif. 2007 TABs to 'BBB' from 'A-'

Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and underlying ratings (SPUR) on Arroyo Grande Redevelopment Agency (RDA), Calif.'s series 2007 taxable tax allocation bonds (TABs), issued for the Arroyo Grande Redevelopment Project Area, to 'BBB' from 'A-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed its SPUR on the RDA on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 'BBB' long-term rating is based on the guarantee of bond insurance policies provided by National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. (BBB/Developing). "We base the downgrade on the successor agency's failure to set aside sufficient pledged revenue to meet annual debt service before release for any lawful purpose, as described in the trust indenture, and after the passage of Assembly Bill 1484, which disrupted agency cash flow," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sussan Corson. The successor agency expects to draw on 63% of the bond debt service reserve on Sept. 1, 2012. "The CreditWatch placement on the SPUR reflects our view of the possibility of principal acceleration on the bonds after a potential covenant default by the successor agency under the terms of the indenture," Mr. Corson added. By not directing all available pledged property tax revenue to debt service and reserve replenishment first, as covenanted in the indenture, we believe the successor agency could violate trust indenture covenants. Should the successor agency receive such a notice exposing the bonds to accelerated principal repayment, we could lower the rating further. The series 2007 bonds are secured by a first lien on tax increment revenues from the Arroyo Grande Redevelopment Project, less pass-through payments, but including housing set-aside revenues. Statutory pass-through payments are subordinated to debt service. The 'BBB' rating reflects what Standard & Poor's views as the bonds': * Strong 2.7x maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage; * High 0.46 volatility ratio; * Relatively stable assessed valuation except for 2.2% year-over-year drop in fiscal 2012. The downtown project area encompasses approximately 510 acres of commercial development along the major circulation corridors of the city of Arroyo Grande as well as adjacent residential and mixed-use areas. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH *  Credit FAQ:How Will The Dissolution Of California Redevelopment Agencies Affect The Credit Quality Of Tax Allocation Bonds? Jan. 25, 2012 * *  Assessing The Credit Impact Of California's Redevelopment Agency Legislation, Oct. 24, 2011USPF Criteria: Special-Purpose Districts, June 14, 2007Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.