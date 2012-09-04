FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P comments on Minnesota
September 4, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Minnesota

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Minnesota continues to maintain strong financial policies with a solid track record of making timely budget adjustments as needed, said a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. The commentary, entitled “State Review: Minnesota,” discusses in detail the factors supporting the ‘AA+’ general obligation rating and stable outlook on the state.

“Minnesota maintains a moderate debt burden by all measures and adheres to well-established debt management guidelines,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Henry Henderson.

In our view, the state has a broad and diversified economy, supported by several regional economic hubs and anchored by the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area, the center of the upper Midwest economy. As a result, Minnesota has performed reasonably well through the recession with less job loss than the U.S. and a lower unemployment rate. In addition, Minnesota’s metropolitan centers are home to significant employers including headquarter locations for major corporations.

