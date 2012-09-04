TEXT-S&P raises Belle Plaine Community SD, Iowa GO bond rating

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has raised its underlying rating (SPUR) on Belle Plaine Community School District, Iowa's general obligation (GO) bonds to 'A+' from 'A', reflecting a significantly improved financial position demonstrated by very strong reserves and a trend of operating surpluses resulting from proactive management. The outlook is stable. The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the district's: * Agriculture-based local economy, which benefits from its access to job opportunities in the larger and more-diverse Cedar Rapids and Iowa City economic centers; * Good income indicators and strong market value per capita; * Very strong reserves and a trend of operating surpluses; and * Moderate direct debt burden. Partially offsetting the above strengths, in Standard & Poor's view, is the district's decreasing enrollment trend, which is directly tied to state aid, albeit a minimal decrease. "We expect that the district will continue to maintain at least good reserves given relatively stable enrollment and ample cushion provided by currently very strong reserves. We do not expect to change the rating within the two-year horizon of the outlook," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Blake Yocom. The stable local economy, with access to the larger and more-diverse Cedar Rapids and Iowa City economic centers, provides rating stability. The district's unlimited-tax GO pledge secures the bonds. Belle Plaine Community School District is in east-central Iowa's Benton, Iowa, Poweshiek, and Tama counties, about 40 miles west of Cedar Rapids and 50 miles northwest of Iowa City. The district provides educational services to a stable estimated population of 3,832,