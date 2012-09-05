TEXT-Fitch comments on Brazilian insurance

Sept 5 - During the first half of 2012 (1H‘12), despite sluggish economic activity, Brazilian insurance premiums and contributions grew faster than Fitch Ratings’ expectations. According to data published by the insurance sector regulator Superintendencia de Seguros Privados (SUSEP), insurance premiums and contributions (excluding health insurance premiums) totaled BRL74.1 billion at 1H‘12 and were up by 21% on a year-on-year (YOY) basis (16.1% in 2011). Growth was mainly driven by the leading life insurance product in the country, Vida Gerador de Beneficios Livres (VGBL; a private complementary pension fund plan for individuals that is usually compared to the U.S. 401k). VGBL premiums rose by 38.1% (YOY) (18.2% in 2011), reflecting the very high demand for this product that accounts for approximately a third of all premiums and contributions. Fitch believes that growth will remain solid, given the stimulus programs of the government and the expected recovery in economic growth in the upcoming periods. In the agency’s view, the strong growth is explained by a number of factors. Firstly, despite the rapid expansion observed in the recent years, penetration of insurance and pension products still remains very low in Brazil (approximately 3.5% of GDP in 2011). Low penetration, combined with the relatively stable macroeconomic conjecture and unemployment rates, have spurred demand for most insurance products in the country, providing a particularly strong impetus to the individual life and long-term pension products such as the VGBL whose fiscal advantages have become more evident with the decline in interest rates. According to Fitch, this trend is unlikely to reverse in the medium term on the condition that the macroeconomic landscape remains largely stable, and penetration will continue to increase gradually. Secondly, in an environment of falling interest rates and consequently declining financial incomes in the recent quarters, insurance companies have had stronger justification to refrain from price competition and this has supported more technical underwriting, paving the way for healthy growth. Other segments have grown more in line with Fitch’s expectations (13.4%, excluding the life and pension lines and health insurance), as, in general, the relatively less vigorous economic growth has been compensated by stable or higher prices and still adequate insurance demand. In line with Fitch’s expectations, loss ratios have broadly remained stable in the 1H‘12, with some exceptions. The auto segment was one of those which registered an increase in the loss ratios, which rose to 67.3% (65.9% and 63.9% in 2011 and 2010 respectively). The increase is explained by higher frequency of thefts and high inflation for vehicle parts. On the health insurance segment, according to preliminary data from the health insurance regulator Agencia Nacional de Saude Suplementar (ANS), at first quarter 2012 (1Q‘12), loss ratios rose slightly to 83.7%, continuing the upward trend observed since 1Q‘11 (83.1% and 81.3% in 2011 and 2010 respectively). Other fast growing segments were those which benefitted from government incentives and changes in individual consumption patterns such as : 1) special risks mainly those related to those in the oil industry (39.2%); 2) individual life (32.4%); 3) rural risks (32%); 4) residential risks which is a segment that is highly correlated with the trends in mortgage loans, and hence, which has benefited from the government’s economic stimulus program (31%); and 5) capitalization (a type of savings bond, 19%). The auto insurance segment has also resumed growth, expanding by 12.4% on a YOY basis (6.5% in 2011). This was mainly a result of price increases that have compensated the slightly lower auto sales. It is important to note that the auto insurance segment is quite saturated and hence is highly correlated with the new vehicle sales in the country. Therefore, the fiscal incentive introduced by the government in May 2012 and extended until November 2012, which has reduced the sales tax on manufactured products (Imposto Sobre Produtos Industrializados; IPI) is expected to positively affect vehicle sales and should benefit the auto insurance segment. One of the segments which recorded a surprise drop in premiums in comparison to last year was the surety segment, where premiums fell by 8.4% on a YOY basis. The disappointing performance can be blamed on both the ongoing excess capacity in the market and delays in major projects. Given that this segment is highly correlated with the public infrastructure investment projects, the second half of the year should see much faster growth given the recently announced government investment program in infrastructure projects of BRL133 billion and the elimination of the financial operations tax (IOF) of 7.38%. Fitch highlights that, if the sector indeed returns to fast growth, it will be crucial for the insurers to focus closely on the loss ratios, which have historically been quite low (10%, 14% and 13.8% at 1H‘12, 2011 and 2010 respectively), particularly given the upward trend in retention rates (44% at 1H‘12, 38% in 2011, and 25% in 2010). Fitch’s outlook for the insurance sector remains stable. The agency believes that the industry’s credit fundamentals are supported by solid potential for growth, reasonable profitability, sufficient capitalization, and the prudent regulatory environment which ensures adequate reserve constitution and relatively conservative investment allocation. On the other hand, although Fitch believes that the upward trend in the loss ratios in certain segments will be contained through more effective pricing and closer focus on cost controls, the trend needs to be monitored, particularly considering the observed and expected fall in financial income. The new lower interest rate environment, which is likely to remain, should further induce more intensified search for cost efficiency. In addition to this, it could also lead SUSEP to allow insurance companies to invest in a wider range of securities paving the way for earning higher yields. Overall, Fitch expects a slight, but not significant, drop in profitability of the sector, which has been characterized by an average 3% return on assets (ROA) in the past three years (2.7% in 2011). Finally, according to Fitch, the recent approval by the president of the republic of the establishment of a new state-owned guarantee agency under the name Agencia Brasileira de Gestao de Fundos e Garantias S.A. (ABGF), could pose risks for the insurance sector, if it leads to distortions in price competition and underwriting practices in certain segments whereby smaller private players loose significant market shares and if barriers to entry are strengthened. Although the government has announced that ABGF will only focus on risks and segments where there is little or no capacity, it will take some time before there is more clarity on AGBF’s eventual scope and Fitch will be closely monitoring developments and their potential consequences.