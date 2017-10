DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------- STATE OF TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 155,410 Aaa/AA+/AAA BONDS WATER FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE 09/10 BONDS SERIES 2012G MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/11 CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO WEEK OF 153,315 Aa2/AA/AA CONSISTING OF: 09/10 $110,580M UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012C-1 $42,735M UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012C-1 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 150,000 // AGENCY 09/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 129,600 Baa3/BBB-/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/10 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2006-B FIRST ENERGY GENERATION PROJECT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York COUNTY OF SUFFOLK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 105,000 A1/AA-/AA TAX ANTICIPATION NOTES 09/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: /SP1/F1 Day of Sale: 09/12 BEAVER COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 98,900 Baa3/BBB-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BEAVER 09/10 COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA) POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIESJ 2008-A (NON AMT) FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION PROJECT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York JACKSONVILLE PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 92,000 A2/A/ REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 09/10 SERIES 2012 AMT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 75,000 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 09/10 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A, B1&B2 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: TERMS, TEMPS-50, TEMPS-80 Day of Sale: 09/11 CITY OF EUGENE, OREGON WEEK OF 68,765 Aa3/AA-/AA- ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE 09/10 AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SOUTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE & WEEK OF 65,000 Aa1// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (TXBL) 09/10 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2019 REMARK: PAC BONDS DUE: 2034 Day of Sale: 09/13 KENTUCKY RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 65,000 MIG 1// CORPORATION, KENTUCKY 09/10 PUBLIC PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 09/11 LUBBOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 65,000 Aa1/AA/ TEXAS 09/10 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 09/10 ANCHORAGE, ALASKA WEEK OF 65,000 /AA+/AA+ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 09/11 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 63,000 /AA-/AA- FACILITIES AUTHORITY (HOSPITAL 09/10 SISTERS SERVICES, INC.) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/11 Day of Sale: 09/12 DETROIT COUNTY STADIUM AUTHORITY WEEK OF 61,000 Baa2/BBB+/BBB+ BUILDING AUTHORITY REFUNDING- 09/10 WAYNE COUNTY LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 09/11 THE METROPOLITAN WATER DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 59,435 // SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WATER REVENUE 09/10 REFUNDING BONDS 2012 SEIRES F MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/12 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 54,600 Baa3/BBB-/NA STATE OF OHIO POLLUTION CONTROL 09/10 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2010B (NON-AMT) (FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR GENERATION CORP. PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/11 STATE OF OHIO HOSPITAL REVENUE WEEK OF 50,000 A2/A/ BONDS UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS HEALTH 09/10 SYSTEM MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 VIRGINIA PORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ COMMONWEALTH PORT FUND REVENUE 09/10 REFUNDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 09/11 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 42,000 /A-/A SWEDISH AMERICAN HEALTH SYSTEMS 09/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/10 NEW HAMPSHIRE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 39,325 Aa3//A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2039 Day of Sale: 09/11 COUNTY OF HENRICO, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 38,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 09/10 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 09/12 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 36,000 /AA-/AA- HOSPITAL SISTERS SERVICES, INC. 09/10 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/11 Day of Sale: 09/12 UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND, WEEK OF 35,000 A1/A+/NR WASHINGTON 09/10 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 09/12 SKAGIT COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 26,035 A1/NR/ PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT NO. 2 09/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 09/12 WYOMING CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,035 Aa2/NR/ COUNTY OF HAMILTON, OHIO 09/10 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2035, 2042, 2049 Day of Sale: 09/12 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 20,000 /A-/A- FINANCING AUTHORITY (MARSHALL 09/10 MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/12 TOWN OF HUNTINGTON WEEK OF 19,515 // SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK 09/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 09/12 ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI WEEK OF 18,305 Aa2// NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT DISTICT 09/10 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/10 VILLAGE OF HOMER GLEN, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 17,000 NR/AA/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/10 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF ROCHESTER, NEW YORK WEEK OF 14,865 Aa3/A+/A+ SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS-2012, 09/10 SERIES II&III MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 09/12 CITY OF AUBURN, MAINE WEEK OF 13,650 Aa3/AA-/NR 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS- 09/10 SERIES A&B MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 09/12 ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 13,640 NR/NR/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 09/10 TAX INCREMENT FINANCING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $5,570M TIF POOL PROJECT-SERIES A $8,070M TIF POOL PROJECT-SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/12 PIONEERS MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE WEEK OF 13,630 /BBB+/ DISTRICT 09/10 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 09/12 BUILD NYC RESOURCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 12,520 //BBB- REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 09/10 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF PUEBLO, COLORADO WEEK OF 11,375 A1// COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT 09/10 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/11 CITY OF ASPEN, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,670 // PARKS AND OPEN SPACE SALES TAX 09/10 REVENUE BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/12 TAFT CITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 9,000 // ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/10 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: AGM (A+) Day of Sale: 09/12 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,760 /AA-/ NO. 118 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 09/10 (WAUCONDA) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 09/11 CANTON, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,020 Aa2/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2012 09/10 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2024 Day of Sale: 09/12 HOLIDAYSBURG SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,180 // BLAIR COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/10 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CITY OF LIMA, OHIO WEEK OF 6,800 // VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT & 09/10 REFUNDING BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX), SERIES OF 2012 *********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2037 CITY OF MONROVIA, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,655 /SP-2/ 2012-2013 TAX AND REVENUE 09/10 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 09/11 BEACHWOOD, OHIO WEEK OF 6,440 // MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus YUBA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,000 /SP-1+/ CALIFORNIA 09/10 2012-2013 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 09/11 WEST VIRGINIA TAYLOR COUNTY BOARD WEEK OF 5,925 NR/AA/ OF EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOL 09/10 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 09/11 CITY OF GARDEN RIDGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,750 // COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 09/10 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION *********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/12 KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,340 // TEXAS, UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL 09/10 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 09/12 KANSAS POWER POOL ELECTRIC WEEK OF 4,000 // UTILITY REVENUE SERIES B 09/10 RICE NESHAP PROJECT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/10 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,250 /BBB/ DISTRICT #89, TEXAS 09/10 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/13 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 3,115 NR/A-/ AUTHORITY HOPE SERVICES REVENUE 09/10 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 INSURANCE: CAL-MORTGAGE LOAN INSURANCE Day of Sale: 09/11 NORTHGATE CROSSING ROAD UTILITY WEEK OF 3,100 /BBB/ DISTRICT, TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED 09/10 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/12 MISSION CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 2,978 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT HIDALGO COUNTY 09/10 TEXAS MAINTENANCE TAX QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION NOTES TAXABLE SERIESJ 2012 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO WEEK OF 1,965 NR/NR/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 09/10 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 09/11 CITY OF GARDEN RIDGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,890 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/10 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 09/12 STARWOOD METROPOLITIAN DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,780 // COLORADO 09/10 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: A+/NR/NR Day of Sale: 09/13 BLANCO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,655 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 09/10 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 09/10 DUQUOIN COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,525 NR/A+/ NO 300, PERRY & JACKSON COUNTIES, 09/10 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/13 KANSAS POWER POOL TAX ELECTRIC WEEK OF 1,400 // UTILITY REVENUE SERIES C (ERIE & 09/10 LURAY PROJECT) MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,133,118 (in 000's)