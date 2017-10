NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer Protective Life Insurance is the leading candidate to buy some of AXA SA’s U.S. life insurance assets in a deal that could be valued at around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation.

An AXA spokeswoman declined to comment. Birmingham, Alabama-based Protective Life, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)