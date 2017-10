DETROIT, April 2 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s Nissan North America said March U.S. sales of 137,726 marked the company’s best month ever.

Nissan brand sales rose 0.4 percent to 126,623, while Infiniti brand sales climbed 9 percent to 11,103.

The Nissan Leaf electric car had its best month ever, with U.S. sales of 2,236.