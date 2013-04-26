FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

COMPETITIVE MUNICIPAL SALE CALENDAR

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

*=BANK QUALIFIED

   RATING                                                BIDDING
MDY/S&P/FITCH  ($MIL)          ISSUER                   DEADLINE (EST)
                             [Apr. 26]
               *1.80 Glen Ridge Borough, NJ, Tax Antic      11:30 AM
               *1.20 Washington Co ISD #7, OK, GO           12:45 PM
                             [Apr. 29]
               40.24 Thornton, CO, RE                       11:30 AM
Aa3            15.90 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO                 11:00 AM
Aa3            18.09 Ankeny Comm SD, IA, GO                 11:00 AM
               *1.90 Menomonie, WI, GO                      11:00 AM
               *1.29 Udall, KS, GO                          12:00 PM
               *1.48 Grady Co ISD #2, OK, GO                01:45 PM
               *5.55 Powell Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE          01:00 PM
                             [Apr. 30]
     A+        *8.48 Turlock USD, CA, GO                    11:35 AM
Aa2  AA-       51.41 Napa Vly USD, CA, GO                   12:15 PM
               *3.77 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO          10:30 AM
               17.00 St Louis County, MO, RE                10:30 AM
     A+        *2.50 Abernathy ISD, TX, GO                  11:00 AM
               *1.94 Chillicothe CUSD #321, IL, GO          11:00 AM
Aa3            20.53 Owensboro, KY, GO                      11:00 AM
Aa3            10.99 Owensboro, KY, GO                      11:00 AM
               *2.71 Roberts Vlg, WI, GO                    11:00 AM
                1.65 Billerica (Town), MA                   11:00 AM
               *1.16 Derry (Town), NH, GO                   11:00 AM
               *4.75 Derry (Town), NH, GO                   11:00 AM
                8.47 Linden, NJ                             11:00 AM
               47.88 Millard Pub SD #017, NE, GO            12:00 PM
               36.60 Muncie, IN, RE                         11:00 AM
               *1.95 North Tonawanda, NY                    11:00 AM
Aa3             6.37 Owensboro, KY, GO                      12:00 PM
               19.00 Santa Fe County, NM, GO                01:00 PM
Aa2            20.90 Sheldon ISD, TX, GO                    12:00 PM
                3.85 Thomaston (Town), CT                   11:00 AM
               *2.79 Union (Town), NY                       11:00 AM
                8.65 Utica, NY                              11:00 AM
     A-        12.00 Washington Co Bldg Corp, IN, RE        11:00 AM
     A+        20.00 Waterford SD, MI, GO                   11:00 AM
                6.74 Thomaston (Town), CT, GO               11:30 AM
               *1.50 Rogers Co ISD #4, OK, GO               12:45 PM
                             [May. 01]
               10.70 Merced County, CA, RE                  12:30 PM
               40.00 Berkeley USD, CA, GO                   01:00 PM
    SP-1+ F1+ 200.00 Fulton County, GA                      10:00 AM
              121.27 Univ of Illinois BOT, IL, RE           10:30 AM
               17.91 Billerica (Town), MA, GO               11:00 AM
                7.22 Billerica (Town), MA, GO               11:00 AM
                3.07 Billerica (Town), MA, GO               11:00 AM
MIG1           11.98 Columbia County, NY, GO Pub Imp        11:00 AM
                3.31 Fort Thomas ISD Fin Corp, KY, RE       11:00 AM
     AA-       *6.45 Freetown (Town), MA, GO                11:00 AM
A1              8.50 Malone Ctrl SD, NY, GO                 11:00 AM
A1  AA-  AA-  350.00 New Jersey, NJ, GO                     11:00 AM
               *1.50 Swedesboro Borough, NJ                 11:00 AM
               *3.60 Cleveland Co ISD #40, OK, GO           01:00 PM
                             [May. 02]
               61.04 Des Moines Metro Wstwtr Auth, IA, RE   10:00 AM
               *5.08 Blaine, MN, GO                         11:00 AM
               *2.22 Allendale Borough, NJ                  11:00 AM
Aa1  AA+        7.57 Beaufort County, SC, GO                11:00 AM
Aa1  AA+       25.00 Beaufort County, SC, GO                11:00 AM
               *4.72 Croton-on-Hudson Vlg, NY, GO           11:00 AM
A1             17.49 Kentucky St Prop & Bldg Comm, KY, RE   11:00 AM
               *2.77 Mine Hill Twp, NJ                      11:00 AM
     AA+       *1.80 Salem Middle Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE     11:00 AM
               *3.11 Valley Stream Vlg, NY, GO              11:00 AM
               *7.50 Caln Twp, PA, GO                       11:15 AM
               *3.40 Menominee, MI, GO                      11:30 AM
               *1.53 Caddo Co ISD #161, OK, GO              12:45 PM
                             [May. 06]
               *6.76 Burleson, TX, GO                       11:00 AM
                6.91 La Crosse SD, WI, GO                   11:00 AM
               *5.75 Savage, MN, GO                         11:00 AM
               *1.60 Savage, MN, GO                         11:00 AM
     A-        *6.63 Wolfforth, TX, GO                      11:30 AM
               20.00 Ames Comm SD, IA, GO                   12:00 PM
                2.87 Rugby, ND, GO                          01:00 PM
               33.44 Ward County, ND, RE                    01:00 PM
Aa3  AA-       *8.50 Tomball, TX, GO                        02:00 PM
     A+       *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE               02:30 PM
A3             *5.85 Unionville Area Schs, MI, GO           01:30 PM
                             [May. 07]
               *2.41 Pope Co Hsg and Redev Auth, MN, GO     10:30 AM
               *1.83 Pope County, MN, GO                    10:30 AM
Aa2  AA+       *6.48 Farmers Branch, TX, GO                 11:00 AM
               *3.58 Hubbard County, MN, GO                 11:00 AM
Aa2  AA  AA   130.71 Louisiana, LA, GO                      11:00 AM
                6.72 NE Wisconsin Tech Coll Dt, WI, GO      11:00 AM
Aa2  AA  AA   169.29 Louisiana, LA, GO                      11:30 AM
               22.52 Paterson, NJ, GO                       10:45 AM
               *9.41 Butler Borough, NJ, GO                 11:00 AM
               *6.15 Monmouth Reg HSD BOE, NJ, GO           11:00 AM
               *6.63 Osseo ISD #279, MN, GO                 12:00 PM
               *4.51 Windom, MN, GO                         12:00 PM
                2.50 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO               12:45 PM
               13.00 Tulsa Co ISD #11, OK, GO               12:45 PM
               *5.00 New Buffalo Lib Jt Bldg Auth, MI, GO   03:00 PM
               *1.13 Kingfisher Co ISD #89, OK, GO          07:00 PM
                             [May. 08]
     A+        *1.97 Montgomery Co MUD #8, TX, GO           10:30 AM
               *3.84 Osceola SD, WI, GO                     11:00 AM
               *5.53 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN, GO       11:00 AM
               16.27 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO           12:00 PM
               11.90 Bloomington ISD #271, MN, GO           12:00 PM
               *1.33 Fort Bend Co MUD #133, TX, GO          12:00 PM
               *3.71 McClain Co ISD #1, OK, GO              12:45 PM
               41.86 Virginia Res Auth, VA, RE              12:00 PM
     A         *4.19 English Vlys Comm SD, IA, RE           02:00 PM
                             [May. 09]
               *4.14 Fort Bend Co MUD #48, TX, GO           11:00 AM
               *6.76 Bath Vlg, NY                           11:00 AM
               *9.66 NW Harris Co MUD # 5, TX, GO           12:00 PM
               *5.49 Muskogee Co ISD #3, OK, GO             12:45 PM
                             [May. 13]
               *1.35 Fergus Falls ISD #544, MN, GO          11:00 AM
               *8.15 Cologne (City), MN, GO                 11:30 AM
                             [May. 14]
                6.00 Roseville ISD #623, MN                 12:00 PM
     A         *1.39 Adel, IA, RE                           01:00 PM
                             [May. 15]
     A          6.75 N Vermillion Comm Sch Bldg Cor, IN, RE 12:00 PM
                             [May. 16]
     AA+        3.53 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO         11:00 AM
     AA+        2.09 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO         11:30 AM
     AA+        6.19 Park Ridge Rec & Pk Dt, IL, GO         12:00 PM
                             [May. 20]
               *2.02 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO      11:00 AM
               *2.85 New Prague, MN, GO                     11:30 AM
               *4.93 New Prague, MN, GO                     11:30 AM
              *10.00 Waconia, MN, GO                        12:00 PM
                5.66 Eastern Iowa Comm Coll, IA, GO         01:00 PM
                             [May. 21]
               26.00 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO               11:00 AM
               31.16 St Paul ISD #625, MN, GO               11:00 AM

