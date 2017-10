DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

April 25 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY MIDWESTERN WEEK OF 1,194,000 /BB-/BB- DISASTER AREA REVENUE 04/29 IOWA FERTILIZER COMPANY PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2019, 2022, 2025 Day of Sale: 04/30 EL PASO COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 255,725 /AA-/AA COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE 04/29 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION & GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 04/30 LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 218,000 A1/A+/AA- ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES SUB LIEN 04/29 REVENUE EAST BATON ROUGE SEWERAGE COMMISSION PROJECT 126MM TAX EXEMPT 92MM SIFMA FLOATER MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 35, 43, 48 Day of Sale: 05/01 RALEIGH COMBINED ENTERPRISE SYSTEM WEEK OF 180,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA REVENUE & REFUNDING SERIES A 04/29 TAX EXEMPT, NORTH CAROLINA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 05/02 MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 178,360 Aaa/AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2/AA/AA+ Day of Sale: 05/01 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF MICHIGAN WEEK OF 175,715 Aa1/AA/ STATE UNIVERSITY GENERAL REVENUE 04/29 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/29 Day of Sale: 04/30 THE JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTH SYSTEM WEEK OF 148,160 Aa3/AA-/AA- TAXABLE BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: CORPORATE CUSIP Day of Sale: 04/30 MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY OF WESTMORELAND WEEK OF 135,685 Aa3/AA-/ COUNTY 04/29 MUNICIPAL SERVICE REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/01 ARLINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 128,225 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING 04/29 OF: GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013A AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SPOKANE PUBLIC FACILITIES DISTRICT WEEK OF 127,255 A2/A+/NAF HOTEL/MOTEL TAX AND SALES/USE TAX 04/29 BONDS SERIES 2013A HOTEL/MOTEL TAX AND SALES/USE TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A: 43,525M: 13,14,38 & 43 SERIES B: 83,730M: 13-33 Day of Sale: 04/30 NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 // TURNPIKE REVENUE 04/29 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2026-2035 Day of Sale: 05/02 NEBRASKA INVESTMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 100,000 NR/AA+/NR AUTHORITY 04/29 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2013 SERIES B (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York AKRON, BATH AND COPLEY JOINT WEEK OF 92,120 A1/NR/A+ TOWNSHIP HOSPITAL DISTRICT 04/29 HOSPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 04/30 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING SINGLE WEEK OF 73,000 Aa1/AA+/NR FAMILY PROGRAM BONDS SERIES A 04/29 (FEDERALLY INSURED OR GUARANTEED MORTGAGE LOANS) 2013 SERIES A-1 (NON AMT) 2013 SERIES A-2 (AMT) 2013 SERIES A-3 (NON AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 04/30 ARLINGTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 65,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA VIRGINIA, TAXABLE 04/29 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 05/02 MAINE HEALTH AND HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 64,885 A1/AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COUNTY OF BUCKS TAXABLE WEEK OF 59,550 Aaa/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/29 SERIES A OF 2013 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2024 Day of Sale: 04/30 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 56,358 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ CALIFORNIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITY WEEK OF 55,000 Aa3// AUTHORITY 04/29 EXP/ / OCCIDENTAL COLLEGE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: Tax Exempt and Taxable Structure TBA Day of Sale: 05/02 KANSAS TURNPIKE AUTHORITY REFUNDING WEEK OF 50,260 NR/AA-/ REVENUE BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2018 Day of Sale: 04/30 ACALANES UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 50,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/02 RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER WEEK OF 50,000 /AAA/AAA REVENUE BONDS 04/29 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 39,000 A2/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 04/29 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/02 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 37,520 Aa3/AA-/ TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX REVENUE 04/29 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/01 SMITHTOWN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 34,760 Aa2// SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK 04/29 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/02 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 34,510 A2/A/A REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DEPAUL 04/29 UNIVERSITY) SERIES 2013 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 05/01 DALLAS COUNTY UTILITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 34,000 A3/NR/A- REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2024 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 04/30 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 32,000 Aa1/AAA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 04/29 15MM AMT/17MM TAX EXEMPT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/29 Day of Sale: 04/30 LUBBOCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/A+ ELECTRIC LIGHT AND POWER SYSTEM 04/29 REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 28,410 A3/A/BBB+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2017-2025 Day of Sale: 05/02 JOPLIN SCHOOLS WEEK OF 27,000 /AA+/ JOPLIN, MISSOURI 04/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2028-2033 REMARK: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM A+ UNDERLYING Day of Sale: 04/29 PASCO SCHOOL DISTRICT 1, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 26,820 // UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/29 2013 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2027-2028 Day of Sale: 04/30 MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY DAILY 22,805 Aa3// MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2035 TOMS RIVER REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,395 /AA-/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 04/29 OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF RICHLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 20,385 // ELECTRIC REVENUE $950M REFUNDING 04/29 BONDS 2013A (TAXABLE) $19,435M IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING BONDS, 2013B MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES A: 13-20 SERIES B: 13-42 Day of Sale: 05/02 ALACHUA COUNTY SCHOOL, FLORIDA WEEK OF 20,000 Aa3/NR/AA- REFUNDING CERTIFICATE OF 04/29 / /EXP PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 05/01 CITY OF LEESBURG, FLORIDA WEEK OF 19,245 Aa3/A+/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 04/29 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF LEESBURG, FLORIDA WEEK OF 19,245 Aa3/A+/AA- UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 04/29 BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 04/30 RIO GRANDE CITY CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 18,590 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/01 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 15,490 NAF/BBB-/NAF FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/29 LOCK HAVEN UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/02 CITY OF LEESBURG, FLORIDA WEEK OF 14,815 A1/AA-/ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUDNING 04/29 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2031, 2034 Day of Sale: 05/02 WINSLOW TONWSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 14,370 NR/AA-/NR NEW JERSEY 04/29 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 05/01 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 418 WEEK OF 13,780 NR// MCPHERSON COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/29 REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/01 MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS DAILY 12,925 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings A1/A+ MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,925 Baa3/NR/NR CORPORATION STUDENT HOUSING 04/29 REFUNDING BONDS (SALISBURY UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/01 ROSEBURG PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 WEEK OF 12,705 // OREGON, GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/29 REFUNDING 2013 FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 05/01 CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA WEEK OF 12,100 NR/AA+/NR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2012 (COVERED BRIDGE APARTMENT PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/01 MOUNT PLEASANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,000 A1/A+/ DISTRICT 04/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CALIFORNIA SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/30 MINISINK VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,295 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 04/29 NEW YORK ORANGE & SULLIVAN COUNTIES SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING (SERIAL) BONDS, 2013 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 04/30 RADNOR TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA 04/29 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 04/29 BUCYRUS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,900 Aa2// OHIO GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/29 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/02 FOOTHILLS PARK AND RECREATION WEEK OF 8,910 /AA-/ DISTRICT, COLORADO 04/29 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2013-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/30 CELINA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,795 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/30 KIRTLAND LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,599 Aa2// OHIO 04/29 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 04/30 CLINTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 8,500 // REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013 MISSISSIPPI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/30 LINN COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,400 NR// NO. 362 GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/29 REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 05/01 PARIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,375 Aaa//AAA TEXAS 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1//AA- LABETTE COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,045 // DISTRICT NO. 505 04/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2037 Day of Sale: 05/01 ROSELAND BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 7,505 NR/AA-/ NEW JERSEY 04/29 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2038 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 05/02 WELLINGTON EXEMPTED VILLAGE WEEK OF 7,500 // DISTRICT, OHIO 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/01 BEDFORD, OHIO WEEK OF 7,000 Aa2/AA/ VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/02 CALAVERAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 /A/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 04/29 PARTICIPATION CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 05/02 EATON RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,200 Aa2// MICHIGAN 04/29 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 04/30 WASHINGTON EAST-WASHINGTON JOINT WEEK OF 6,100 Aa/A+/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER 04/29 REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: 6/1/14-6/1/26, 12/1/26 BURLINGTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 5,875 A2// CORPORATE PURPOSE BONDS 04/29 IOWA SERIES 2013C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/29 PARMA, OHIO WEEK OF 5,790 // $4,800M LTGO 04/29 $990M UTGO MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED LTGO - A+ FITCH UTGO - AA+ FITCH BURLINGTON SEWER REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 5,575 A2// SERIES 2013E 04/29 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/29 EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,300 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/29 BUILDING & TECHNOLOGY BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/02 TROUP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 5,170 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1 OLEAN (CITY), NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,980 // REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2038 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 05/03 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,550 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 230, TEXAS 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/01 EAST GREENBUSH COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,390 Aa3/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/29 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2015 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/30 LA VEGA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,055 /AAA/ (MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/29 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 04/30 BURLINGTON TAXABLE GENERAL WEEK OF 3,700 A2// OBLIGATION CORPORATE PURPOSE BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013B IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 04/29 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 3,345 // OF FRANKLIN 04/29 SOMERSET COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/01 BOROUGH OF GREENVILLE WEEK OF 2,990 // MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/29 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 04/29 BURLINGTON TAXABLE GENERAL WEEK OF 2,450 A2// OBLIGATION CORPORATE PURPOSE AND 04/29 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2025 Day of Sale: 04/29 BURLINGTON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,200 A2// REFUNDING BONDS 04/29 SERIES 2013D IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 04/29 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,236,824 (in 000's)