DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

LLC, New York CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 190,000 Aa2/AA/ COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 05/06 FIRST LIEN REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/07 BEACON HEALTH SYSTEM, INDIANA WEEK OF 156,715 NR/AA-/AA- CONSISTING OF: 05/06 $115,585M INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE $ 41,130M HOSPITAL AUTHORITY OF ST. JOSEPH COUNTY HOSPITAL REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIAL AND TERMS Day of Sale: 05/09 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 152,365 Aa1/AA/AA+ REVENUE BONDS 05/06 THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MARYLAND HEALTH & HIGHER WEEK OF 147,000 A2/A-/A EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 05/06 REVENUE MEDSTAR HEALTH ISSUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2038 Day of Sale: 05/07 CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS, TEXAS WEEK OF 142,120 Aa2/AA-/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/06 EXP/EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/08 SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 137,000 Aa2/AA-/ JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 05/07 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 127,605 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY 05/06 HOUSING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/08 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 117,000 // AGENCY HOUSING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B 05/06 NON AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/09 VIRGINIA RESOURCE AUTHORITY (VRA) WEEK OF 92,895 Aaa/AAA/ INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS 05/06 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2042 Day of Sale: 05/08 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 92,550 /A+/AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/06 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/07 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 90,480 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/06 VARIABLE RATE SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2007 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/08 METROPOLITAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 82,995 // WARREN TOWNSHIP VISION 2005 SCHOOL 05/06 BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA TAXABLE PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2020 REMARK: S&P Underlying (Expected) Day of Sale: 05/08 DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 68,530 /AA-/ DISTRICT 05/06 RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA CONSISTING OF: $52,305M TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING SERIES $16,225M TAXABLE REFUNDING SERIES MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/08 MCALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 67,830 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/06 SERIES 2013A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/08 LAFAYETTE, INDIANA WEEK OF 59,250 NR/AA-/ SEWAGE WORKS REFUNDIG REVENUE BONDS 05/06 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2026 Day of Sale: 05/09 BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOLS WEEK OF 58,650 Aaa/NR/NR COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF 05/06 MICHIGAN 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2039 REMARK: ROP: 05/07/13 Day of Sale: 05/08 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 51,700 // BUILDING CORPORATION, RHODE ISLAND 05/06 UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND, SERIES 2013A (MULTIPLE SERIES) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 05/07 EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 49,805 Baa3/BBB-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/06 SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/08 COVINA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 45,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/06 REFUNDING 2013, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/09 TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND WEEK OF 43,105 Aa1/AA+/NR COMMUNITY AFFAIRS 05/06 SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2013 SERIES A (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: 03/01/2036 Day of Sale: 05/09 COUNTY OF WARREN, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 42,315 // HOSPITAL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 05/06 SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond SERIAL: 2014-2018 TERM: 2023, 2028, 2035 Day of Sale: 05/08 LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 37,520 Aa3/AA-/ TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX REVENUE 05/06 BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/06 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 32,530 Baa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 05/06 EDUCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS ARIZONA CHARTER SCHOOLS REFUNDING PROJECT SERIES 2013Q MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/08 CENTRAL ISLIP UFSD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 30,150 Aa3/NR/ REFUNDING 05/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 05/08 COVINA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013 05/06 ELECTION CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/09 RENO COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 28,950 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 05/06 SALES TAX IMPROVEMENT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 05/06 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 25,000 // AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 05/06 PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2013 SERIES B-1 (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) NON AMT MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/08 JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,765 // NO. 509J 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION & REFUNDING BOND MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2033 MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY DAILY 22,805 Aa3// MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2013-2035 MONTEBELLO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,500 // (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS ELECTION OF 2004, SERIES 2013A MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/09 EAST MEADOW UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 21,925 Aa2// DISTRICT 05/06 NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIES BONDS - 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/07 COUNTY OF RANDOLPH,NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 21,085 Aa3/A+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2027 Day of Sale: 05/09 COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 20,000 // BOARD OF TRUSTEES 05/06 AUXILIARY FACILITY REVENUE BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/09 BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 19,000 NR/AA/ WOOD COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA 05/06 PUBLIC SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 05/08 FVSU WILDCAT COMMONS, GEORGIA WEEK OF 18,875 /A+/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2031 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 05/07 MCALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,355 // TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/06 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/08 BARBERTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 16,675 // OHIO 05/06 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATING: TBD Day of Sale: 05/07 CITY OF LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANNA WEEK OF 16,085 Aa3/AA/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT SALES TAX BONDS 05/06 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 05/07 MCPHERSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 13,780 NR/A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 418 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/07 DAVISON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 13,465 // COUNTIES OF GENESEE & LALPEER 05/06 CONSISTING OF: $11,960M - 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS--QSBLF $ 1,505M - 2013 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS: TBD Day of Sale: 05/08 CITY OF ELIZABETH, UNION COUNTY, WEEK OF 12,920 A2/AA-/ NEW JERSEY 05/06 CONSISTING OF: $11,490M GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A $ 1,430M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING ERI BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: MOODY'S UNDERLYING RATING: A1 Day of Sale: 05/08 LOUISIANA HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 12,080 Aaa/NR/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 05/06 REFUNDING BONDS (MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES PASS- THROUGH PROGRAM), SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York Day of Sale: 05/07 EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 12,000 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 05/08 NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE WEEK OF 11,365 // AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 05/06 PROGRAM CLASS I BONDS 2013 SERIES B-2 (MBS PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) FEDERALL TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/09 ELYRIA, OHIO WEEK OF 10,900 A1// VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS, 05/06 SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/06 LOUISIANA HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 10,125 A1// MULTIFAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 05/06 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2031 Day of Sale: 05/08 DEKALB COUNTY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 // BUILDING CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/06 PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: S&P: AA+/A, NBQ, CA 1/15/23 Day of Sale: 05/07 BUTLER AREA SEWER BONDS WEEK OF 10,000 // SEWER REVENUE BONDS, PENNSYLVANIA 05/06 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE NORTH POCONO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ LACKAWANNA AND WAYNE COUNTIES 05/06 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 05/09 JACKSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 8,890 Aa2// TAXABLE SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT 05/06 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/07 CELINA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,795 Aaa// UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/07 MARSHFIELD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,790 Aa2// WISCONSIN 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/07 RESCUE CALIFORNIA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,200 Aa2// DISTRICT 05/06 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 05/08 BELTON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 7,660 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/06 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/06 WELLINGTON EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,494 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 05/06 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM) Day of Sale: 05/07 METRO WEST FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,400 // MISSOURI 05/06 ST. LOUIS COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATINGS: TBD Day of Sale: 05/07 CITY OF DENISON, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,220 /A+/AA- COMBINATION TAX AND SURPLUS REVENUE 05/06 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION AND GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/07 SCHOOL DISTRICT 7-70 (LAUREL), WEEK OF 6,645 NR/A/ MONTANA 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 05/07 CALAVERAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,900 /A/ CALIFORNIA 05/06 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 05/08 DENTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,670 // DISTRICT #4 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 05/06 REFUNDIING BONDS SEIRES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/07 NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 5,065 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 05/06 SAN AUTHORITY SEWER GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2036 Day of Sale: 05/07 JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MORRIS COUNTY, WEEK OF 4,705 /AA/ NEW JERSEY 05/06 REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/08 BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 4,470 NR/AA/ BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 05/06 REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 05/07 CITY OF SEA ISLE CITY, WEEK OF 4,340 /AA-/ CAPE MAY COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/07 THATCHER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,700 A2// NO. 4 05/06 GRAHAM COUNTY, ARIZONA SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, PROJECT OF 2012, SERIES 2013 A *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/07 NORTHEAST DUBOIS COUNTY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 3,645 // INDIANA 05/06 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION PENSION REFUNDING MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2025 REMARK: S&P: AA+/A Day of Sale: 05/07 FOREST HILLS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,295 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/06 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified CITY OF KINGSTON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,055 A1/NR/ REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED 05/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 05/07 BRAZORIA COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,860 /BBB/ DISTRICT # 43, TEXAS 05/06 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 2,425 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION UTILITY 05/06 REFUNDING BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 05/07 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,380 /A/ DISTRICT # 43, TEXAS 05/06 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT 7 (LAUREL), WEEK OF 2,250 NR/A/ MONTANA 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 05/07 TOWN OF MASSENA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,910 // REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED 05/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 05/09 TRAIL OF THE LAKES MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 1,765 // UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED 05/06 TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/06 RENO COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,765 NR// UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 313 05/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2016 Day of Sale: 05/09 TOWN OF YATES, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,590 // REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED 05/06 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2041 Day of Sale: 05/10 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,858,124 (in 000's)