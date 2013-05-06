FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Friend of ex-KPMG auditor accused of leaking info pleads guilty
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 8:01 PM / in 4 years

Friend of ex-KPMG auditor accused of leaking info pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The California jeweler who gave a former KPMG auditor cash, merchandise and concert tickets in exchange for inside information about public companies pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, according to court papers.

Bryan Shaw, the jeweler who took tips on Herbalife, Skechers and other companies from his one-time golfing buddy Scott London, agreed to pay at least $1.3 million in restitution and will continue to cooperate with the government as part of a plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors, according to the documents.

