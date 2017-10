DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENTGROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------- CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH, WEEK OF 366,545 A2/A+/A TEXAS 05/13 DALLAS/FORTH WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013B (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF LOS ANGELES-CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 344,375 Aa3/AA/AA WASTEWATER SYSTEM SUBORDINATE 05/13 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/14 COAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 314,790 Aa1/AA-/ (ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/13 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013A & TAXABLE SERIES 2013B 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS TAX-EXEMPT 2013A & TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF SAN JOSE FINANCING WEEK OF 311,700 Aa3/AA/AA AUTHORITY-CALIFORNIA 05/13 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 05/14/13 Day of Sale: 05/15 HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ASSISTANCE WEEK OF 200,000 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY-NEW JERSEY 05/13 EXP/ / CONSISTING OF: $180,000M SENIOR STUDENT LOAN REVENUE BONDS $ 20,000M SUBORDINATE STUDENT LOAN REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A2/A ROP: 05/15/2013 Day of Sale: 05/16 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 175,000 Aa3/AA/AA- ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE - SERIES A 05/13 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2021 TERM: 2038, 2042 Day of Sale: 05/14 VILLAGE OF SCHAUMBURG WEEK OF 170,210 Aaa/AAA/ COOK AND DUPAGE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 05/16 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 154,000 Aa1/AA+/NR AGENCY 05/13 REVENUE BONDS WILLIAMS COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES P -2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York UTAH HOUSING SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE WEEK OF 151,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA TAXABLE 05/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2041 Day of Sale: 05/14 FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 134,000 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/13 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2025 Day of Sale: 05/15 CHARLOTTE MECKLENBURG WEEK OF 126,000 Aa3/AA-/ CAROLINAS HEALTHCARE 05/13 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS AND TERMS Day of Sale: 05/15 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 117,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B 05/13 /EXP/EXP NON AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/16 EAGLE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-50J, WEEK OF 105,000 Aa2/AA-/NR COLORADO 05/13 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 05/16 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (A WEEK OF 99,265 Aa2/AA/AA POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE 05/13 OF TEXAS LOCATED PRIMARILY IN BEXAR COUNTY) WATER SYSTEM JUNIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/15 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 96,000 Aa2/AA-/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS 05/13 SERIES 2013A SERIES 2013A-1 FIXED RATE BONDS SERIES 2013A-2 INDEX RATE BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REVENUE WEEK OF 93,000 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING SCHOOL DISTRICT #2 OF 05/13 DORCHESTER COUNTY $11,000M TAXABLE $82,000M TAX-EXEMPT SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAXABLE - 13-17 TAX-EXEMPT - 18-28 Day of Sale: 05/15 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 89,840 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 05/13 SPECIAL PROGRAM 2013 SERIES B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/15 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 85,170 Aa1/AA+/NR RESIDENTIAL HOUSING FINANCE BONDS 05/13 2013 SERIES A (AMT) 2013 SERIES B (NON AMT) 2013 SERIES C (NON AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/14 WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY (MICHIGAN) WEEK OF 81,630 Aa2/AA-/ REVENUE BONDS 05/13 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/14 PLUM BOROUGH PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 81,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/13 BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2037 REMARK: INSURED Day of Sale: 05/16 SOUTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,215 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A+ Day of Sale: 05/14 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 70,000 // 2013 SERIES 2 TAXABLE 05/13 2013 SERIES 3 TAXABLE 2013 SERIES 4 TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/16 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS WEEK OF 67,000 Aa3/AA-/ 05/13 /EXP/ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043, 2048 Day of Sale: 05/16 NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT 417, WEEK OF 60,600 // WASHINGTON 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 05/15 MATAGORDA COUNTY NAVIGATION WEEK OF 60,265 Baa2/BBB/A- DISTRICT NUMBER ONE, TEXAS 05/13 POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2008-1 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CENTRAL UTAH WEEK OF 55,000 NR/AA+/AAA WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT 05/13 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 05/14 HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 53,685 /AA-/AA- SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2016-2030 NEW ALBANY-PLAIN LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,000 // DISTRICT, OHIO 05/13 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 44,215 Aa2/AA/AA IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK 05/13 BOND BANK BONDS, SERIES 2013F MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York BURBANK, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2/AA-/NR UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 05/16 WHEELING WATER & WASTEWATER REVENUE WEEK OF 39,065 NR/A/ BONDS 05/13 WEST VIRGINIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 Day of Sale: 05/15 CITY OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 38,295 Aa3//AA- ELECTRIC UTILITY REVENUE BONDS 05/13 SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/14 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA HIGHER WEEK OF 38,000 Aa2/NR/AA EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 05/13 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/16 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,685 A3/BBB+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 05/13 ST. LUKE'S WARREN HOSPITAL OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/16 DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,676 /AAA/AAA (DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS) 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2019 CABS: 2020-2040 REMARK: UL: /A/AA- Day of Sale: 05/14 SOUTH CAROLINA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 33,450 // AUTHORITY 05/13 SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/15 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 32,000 A2/A+/ BONDS, SERIES 2013 (RIVERSIDE 05/13 HEALTH SYSTEM) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/16 BARTOW COUNTY, GEORGIA WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 05/13 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2020 Day of Sale: 05/14 WESTPORT GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 29,335 Aaa// REFUNDING BONDS 05/13 SERIES 2013B CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 05/14 VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK WEEK OF 28,830 Aa3// WILL AND DUPAGE COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 05/13 2013-A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 05/15 SKAGIT PHD#1 REVENUE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 27,005 Baa2// BONDS 05/13 REFUNDING SERIES 2013A WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2037 Day of Sale: 05/15 LAUREL HIGHLANDS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 24,415 // FAYETTE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/15 COLUMBUS, INDIANA WEEK OF 23,500 // MULTI-SCHOOL BUILDING CORP, 05/13 FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 REMARK: Non-Bank Qualified S&P AA+/A+ APPLE VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,500 // DISTRICT 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/15 BOARD OF CONTROL OF SAGINAW VALLEY WEEK OF 19,000 A1/A/ STATE UNIVERSISTY GENERAL REVENUE 05/13 AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/14 NORTH DAKOTA RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 18,500 MIG 1// CORPORATION 05/13 PUBLIC PROJECTS CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2014 Day of Sale: 05/16 RADNOR TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 18,300 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/13 $14,500M TAX-EXEMPT $ 3,800M TAXABLE MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 05/13 FVSU WILDCAT DAILY 18,000 /A+/ GEORGIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York GILLESPIE COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 15,000 // TEXAS 05/13 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/13 BROADALBIN-PERTH COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,655 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/13 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 05/16 BOISE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,710 // DISTRICT, IDAHO 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 05/13 NEW CANEY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,800 A3// DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/13 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,540 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 23, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 05/14 FRANKLIN PIERCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 402 WEEK OF 9,520 // WASHINGTON 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REGUNDING (TAXABLE) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2017 Day of Sale: 05/16 IRAAN-SHEFFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,275 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,960 Aa2/AA-/ LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 513 05/13 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/14 OREGON SCHOOL BOARD ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 8,755 // SHORT-TERM BORROWING CERTIFICATES 05/13 OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: DUE: 12/31/2013 Day of Sale: 05/14 SPIRIT LAKE CSD WEEK OF 7,950 /A/ REVENUE BONDS 05/13 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2030 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED QLFD Day of Sale: 05/13 WILLISTOWN TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,750 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/13 ********BANK QUALIFIED************* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 05/13 CITY OF CLIFTON BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,470 /AA-/ PASSAIC COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 05/13 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,165 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 05/13 SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/13 CITY OF JOHNSTOWN WEEK OF 7,000 // CAMBRIA COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/14 OCEANSIDE MORRO HILLS CFD WEEK OF 6,795 /BBB/ SPECIAL TAX 05/13 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,630 Aa2/AA/ WATER SEWER REVENUE SYSTEM REVENUE 05/13 BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/13 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,270 Aa3/AA/ AUTHORITY HOUSING BONDS, 05/13 2013 SERIES C (AMT) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2028 TERM: 2033, 2038, 2043, 2048 Day of Sale: 05/15 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,250 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY COMMUNITY FACILITIES 05/13 DISTRICT NO 2013-02 (MENTECA LIFESTYLE CENTER) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/16 TOWN OF JERUSALEM, NEW YORK WEEK OF 5,730 NR/A+/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/13 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2040 Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF MESQUITE, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,480 Aa2/AA/ COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS 05/13 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/13 GLEN CARBON, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 5,125 NR/NR/ MUNICIPAL REVENUE SALES TAX BONDS 05/13 (CENTER GROVE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) SERIES 2013A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis ALLEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,065 // (COLLIN COUNTY) GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/13 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD MONROE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,000 Aa1// GEORGIA 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION (SALES TAX) BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA3 Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF LINCOLN, ALABAMA WEEK OF 4,405 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WARRANTS 05/13 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2039 Day of Sale: 05/15 KITTITAS COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 4,260 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 1, WASHINGTON 05/13 ELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2014-2026 TERM: 2033 Day of Sale: 05/15 SKAGIT PHD #1 REVENUE REFUNDING WEEK OF 4,215 Baa2// BONDS SERIES 2013B TAXABLE 05/13 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 05/15 LAKEHURST BOROUGH WEEK OF 4,000 // OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/15 RAVENNA, OHIO WEEK OF 4,000 // (REED MEMORIAL LIBRARY) 05/13 LIBRARY IMPROVEMENT LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD GLEN CARBON, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,750 NR/NR/ TAXABLE BUSINESS DISTRICT REVENUE 05/13 BONDS (CENTER GROVE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT), SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis VERMILION COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,505 /A+/ (ROSSVILLE-ALVIN) COMMUNITY UNIT 05/13 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 7, GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis PLAINFIELD, INDIANA WEEK OF 3,405 /AA+/ COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP, TAXABLE 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF TEXARKANA, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,210 /AA-/ (BOWIE COUNTY) 05/13 WATERWORKS AND SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/13 AVALON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 3,205 /AA/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/13 SERIES 2013 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2036 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/14 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,200 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 173, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/13 LITTLE ELM, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,995 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 05/13 513 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/15 HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 2,500 // SUSSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/16 DUARTE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,040 A1/AA-/ SERIES 2013 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 05/16 NORTHWESTERN, INDIANA WEEK OF 2,000 // CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BUILDING CORP, 05/13 PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: AA+/A+ Bank Qualified Callable 1/23 @ 100 Day of Sale: 05/14 HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 // DISTRICT NO. 5, ILLINOIS 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2013 ***********TAXABLE********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD CITY OF HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,460 Aa3/AA-/ (BELL COUNTY) 05/13 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson Day of Sale: 05/14 CITY OF LINCOLN, ALABAMA WEEK OF 1,210 /A-/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE WARRANTS 05/13 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis Day of Sale: 03/15 COMMUNITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 630 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/13 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 513 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2024-2032 Day of Sale: 05/13 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,607,947 (in 000's)