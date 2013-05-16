FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC adopts SEF rule, including RFQ3, voice broking
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC adopts SEF rule, including RFQ3, voice broking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday adopted a final rule laying out core principles for new trading platforms known as Swap Execution Facilities, or SEFs.

The rules will allow negotiating of deals over the telephone between banks and their brokers.

The minimum amount of quotes a buy-side client needs to gather before entering a swap - the so-called Request For Quote (RFQ) system - will be set at three.

Only Commissioner Jill Sommers voted against the rule.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.