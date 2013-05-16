FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla motors increases convertible bond offer to $525mln
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Tesla motors increases convertible bond offer to $525mln

Stephen Lacey

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Tesla Motors on Thursday increased the size of its convertible bond and tightened price talk, according to two market sources close to the situation.

The five-year convertible bond is now sized at $525m and price talk has been revised to 1.5%-2% with the conversion premium fixed at 35%, from the original talk of 2%-2.5% and 30%-35% on a deal originally sized at $450m, the sources said.

The electric car manufacturer is selling 2.7m common shares in a concurrent public offering, of which Tesla cofounder and CEO Elon Musk has committed to purchase $45m.

Musk has also committed to invest an additional $55m via a separate private placement at a later date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.