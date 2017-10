DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE NFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- --------------- THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 800,000 A2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/20 AND 5/21 Day of Sale: 05/22 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 452,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES POWER 05/20 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 5/21 Day of Sale: 05/22 STATE OF LOUISIANA GENERAL WEEK OF 162,000 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 05/20 2013-C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 5/22 Day of Sale: 05/23 THE OHIO UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 140,000 Aa3/A+/NR GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS 05/20 SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/22 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 117,285 // STATE OF NEW YORK 05/20 SCHOOL DISTRICTS REVENUE BONDS FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013, A, B, C, D & E MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: MONDAY, MAY 20TH - RETAIL TUESDAY, MAY 21ST - INSTITUTIONAL MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 117,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS 05/20 /EXP/EXP 2013 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/23 SAN BERNARDINO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 110,000 A2/A/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/20 REFUNDING 2013A & 2013B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/22 FRISCO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 92,315 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 05/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA1/AA+ Day of Sale: 05/21 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 89,675 /AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/20 SERIES 2013A & SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/21 PORT OF SEATTLE SPECIAL FACILITY WEEK OF 87,755 A2/A-/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SEATAC 05/20 FUEL FACILITIES LLC) SERIES 2013 AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/22 ARLINGTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 76,500 // DISTRICT, UTAH 05/20 REFUNDING TAXABLE, 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 05/22 CUPERTINO UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 61,000 Aa1/AA/ REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 2013A 05/20 2013B, CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 05/22 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF OAKLAND WEEK OF 58,735 // UNIVERSITY GENERAL REVENUE 05/20 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York ABAG FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 53,085 /BBB/ (ESKATON PROPERTIES INC OBLIGATED 05/20 GROUP), SERIES 2013 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2013-2023 TERM: 2035 Day of Sale: 05/21 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 52,000 /AA+/AA ARLINGTON COUNTY REVENUE AND 05/20 REFUNDING SERIES B TAXABLE VIRGINIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2028, 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 05/20 S.M. EDUCATIONAL BUILDING WEEK OF 51,895 Aa2//AA CORPORATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 05/20 2013 (RESIDENCE HALL CONSTRUCTION AND REFUNDING PROJECT) THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER AGENCY WEEK OF 51,235 // WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REVOLVING 05/20 FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 A (A POOLED LOAN ISSUE) MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/21 THE WAKE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 48,485 // FACILITIES AND POLLUTION CONTROL 05/20 AUTHORITY POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DUKE ENERGY PROCESS, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2013 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 05/21 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 47,430 Aaa/NR/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 05/20 BONDS CONSISTING OF: 2013 SERIES 2 (TAXABLE) 2013 SERIES 3 (TAXABLE) AAA MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 05/22 DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS SERIES 2013 WEEK OF 47,395 // $10,760M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BDS 05/20 $36,635M LIMITED TAX NOTES MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 05/21 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 46,780 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY 05/20 HOUSE NEW YORK REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York COUNTY OF WESTMORELAND WEEK OF 45,500 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 05/20 CONSISTING OF: $36,135M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, TAX-EXEMPT SERIES A OF 2013 $ 9,365M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 05/22 OSCEOLA COUNTY SCHOOLS, FLORIDA WEEK OF 44,730 Aa3/A/A+ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/20 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 05/22 NEW MEXICO FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 43,250 Aa1/AAA/ SENIOR LIEN PUBLIC PROJECT 05/20 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/21 SAN BERNARDINO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 42,355 A2/A/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/20 ELECTION 2012, 2013A & B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/22 CORONA-NORCO UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 42,240 // DISTRICT CFD NO. 98-1 05/20 REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 05/23 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 42,040 /A/ INFRASTRUCTURE REFUNDING REVENUE 05/20 WATER SYSTEM 2013 C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 05/20 SCHOOL BOARD OF PASCO COUNTY WEEK OF 42,000 A1/A+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/20 FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2029 Day of Sale: 05/21 NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACILITIES WEEK OF 37,655 A3/BBB+/ FINANCING AUTHORITY ST. LUKES 05/20 WARREN HOSPITAL OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/22 SOUTH CAROLINA JOBS-ECONOMIC WEEK OF 36,385 NR/NR/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 05/20 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago WEST HARRIS COUNTY REGL WATER WEEK OF 36,005 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY, WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 05/20 REFUNDING, TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 05/21 MANHATTAN BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 33,000 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT 05/20 $22,625M ELECTION OF 2008 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2013 SERIES F (TAX-EXEMPT) $11,235M ELECTION OF 2000, SERIES A MGR: De La Rosa & Co., Los Angeles REMARK: SERIES F: 14-24 SERIES A: 13-19 Day of Sale: 05/23 BETHEL PARK MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 32,480 /AA/ GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE 05/20 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2038 Day of Sale: 05/23 UTICA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 29,070 //AA- 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING, SITE & 05/20 REFUNDING BONDS, MACOMB COUNTY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 05/22 MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 29,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY 05/20 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: TAXABLE AND GENERAL MARKET Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF CLEVELAND, OHIO WEEK OF 28,870 A1/AA/ SUBORDINATE LIEN INCOME TAX BONDS 05/20 SERIES 2013 A1 THROUGH A3 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 27,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES POWER 05/20 SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2013 SERIES C TAXABLE MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: 5/22: INDICATIONS OF INTEREST Day of Sale: 05/22 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 25,440 /A+/ CITY OF MARIETTA, GEORGIA 05/20 (SPSU) STUDENT HOUSING FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF O'FALLON, MISSOURI WEEK OF 25,000 /AA-/ REFUNDING SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 05/23 COLQUITT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 25,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX 05/20 GEORGIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2019 Day of Sale: 05/20 WISCONSIN HEFA WEEK OF 24,440 //A- (THREE PILLARS SENIOR LIVING 05/20 COMMUNITIES), SERIES 2013 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 TERM: 2033, 2043 Day of Sale: 05/23 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 24,140 /AA+/AA ARLINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA REVENUE 05/20 AND REFUNDING BONDS (COUNTY PROJECTS) SERIES 2013A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York JEFFERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 23,000 /AA-/ OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 2013 B 05/20 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2043 Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 19,420 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/20 WARRANTS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) SERIES 2013-A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE 2013-C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LOUISIANA LOCAL GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 18,140 A3// ENVIRONMENTAL FACILITIES 05/20 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 05/22 FVSU WILDCAT DAILY 18,000 /A+/ GEORGIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York CORNWALL-LEBANON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 17,900 /AA-/ LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/20 $10,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2013 $7,900M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES B OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,590 Aaa/AAA/ (DENTON AND DALLAS COUNTIES) 05/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 05/20 ENGLAND DISTRICT SUB-DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 17,125 /AA-/ LOUISIANA 05/20 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (STATE OF LA-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2019 Day of Sale: 05/20 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,000 /A+/ DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/20 REFUNDING 2002 ELECTION SERIES 2013 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF JEANNETTE MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 15,520 /AA/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/20 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A BAM INSURED FOR ZUMWALT SCHOOL DISTRICT, ST. WEEK OF 15,000 Aa1/AA+/ CHARLES COUNTY, MISSOURI 05/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: Missouri Direct Deposit Program Day of Sale: 05/20 TALLADEGA COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 14,535 /A/ BOARD OF EDUCATION 05/20 SPECIAL TAX SCHOOL WARRANTS **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** **********TAXABLE**************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2018-2025 Day of Sale: 05/21 LEVITTOWN UFSD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 12,980 // REFUNDING BONDS 05/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 Day of Sale: 05/23 METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,300 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 05/21 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 12,230 /AA/ GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE 05/20 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2045 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE Day of Sale: 05/22 OSSINING UFSD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 10,630 Aa2/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2025 Day of Sale: 05/21 PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY FOR WEEK OF 9,330 //BBB- INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT, 05/20 PENNSYLVANIA REVENUE BONDS (CATHEDRAL VILLAGE PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2023, 2033, 2039 Day of Sale: 05/22 BEAR VALLEY JOINT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 9,000 // PENNSYLVANIA 05/20 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2036 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/22 BANGOR, MAINE WEEK OF 8,990 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/20 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 05/21 VALLEY CENTER-PAUMA UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,920 NR/NR/ DISTRICT COMMUNITY FACILITIES 05/20 DISTRICT 2013 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 05/21 CITY OF LEWISVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,885 Aaa/AAA/ (DENTON AND DALLAS COUNTIES, TEXAS) 05/20 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2029 Day of Sale: 05/20 EAST ROUTT LIBRARY DISTRICT IN WEEK OF 7,255 /AA/ ROUTT COUNTY, COLORADO GENERAL 05/20 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: State Intercept WAYNE TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 7,200 /AA+/ (MARION COUNTY, INDIANA) 05/20 SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED S&P UL: A+ WHATCOM COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 5,925 // DISTRICT #1 05/20 WASHINGTON LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/22 BOROUGH OF PARAMUS WEEK OF 5,080 Aa1// COUNTY OF BERGEN, NEW JERSEY 05/20 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS AND GOLF COURSE UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2013) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 05/21 UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,000 // DISTRICT 05/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2029 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/20 MILLTOWN BOROUGH, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 4,750 // REFUNDING BONDS 05/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/22 MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 4,655 /A+/ (BETHALTO) COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 05/20 DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/20 UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,500 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/20 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: BAM INSURED Day of Sale: 05/20 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 4,180 Aa2// TREASURER OF STATE 05/20 JAMES RHODES STATE COLLEGE MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2033 ABINGTON HEIGHTS, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,080 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 05/20 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 WELLINGTON EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,074 // DISTRICT, OHIO, SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT 05/20 BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 05/25 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 2,712 // DISTRICT NO. 1 MESA COUNTY, ARIZONA 05/20 ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,170 Aa3/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/20 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 05/21 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,806,246 (in 000's)