DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- -------------- THE COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 1,115,260 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/03 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/03/2013 Day of Sale: 06/04 COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES WEEK OF 1,000,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/F-1+ 2013-2014 TAX AND REVENUE 06/03 ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 284,535 Aa2/AA+/AA+ WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013A & 2013B MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland Day of Sale: 06/04 PORTSMOUTH GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 260,000 Aa2/AA/AA PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING 06/03 VIRGINIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: $210MM TAXABLE 14-35 $ 56MM TAX EXEMPT 14-37 Day of Sale: 06/05 COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE TAX AND REVENUE WEEK OF 250,000 /SP-1+/F1+ ANTICIPATION, CALIFORNIA 06/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 3/14, 6/14 Day of Sale: 06/05 INDIANA BOND BANK WEEK OF 248,000 /AA+/ TAXABLE SCHOOL SEVERANCE FUNDING 06/03 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2013-2030 Day of Sale: 06/04 TULSA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT TRUST WEEK OF 215,000 NR/NR/NR AMERICAN, OKLAHOMA 06/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 KENTUCKY STATE PROPERTY & BUILDINGS WEEK OF 158,000 Aa3/A+/ COMMISSION PROJECT 06/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 REMARK: ROP: 6/4 Day of Sale: 06/05 COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO, WEEK OF 150,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/ CALIFORNIA 06/03 TAX AND REVENUE ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 06/04 SANTA MONICA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 126,530 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT LOS ANGELES COUNTY, 06/03 CALIFORNIA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2002 ELECTION 2013 SERIES A, 2004 ELECTION 2013 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE DAILY 117,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS, 2013 SERIES B NON AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023 COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO AND SAN DIEGO WEEK OF 115,000 /SP-1+/ COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS TAX AND 06/03 REVENUE ANTICIPATION PROGRAM CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 1/14, 4/14, 6/14 Day of Sale: 06/04 LOS ANGELES COUNTY SANITATION WEEK OF 110,000 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICTS 06/03 CAPITAL PROJECTS REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/06 THE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 85,000 Aa2/AA/NR HARTFORD COUNTY, CONNECTICUT 06/03 CLEAN WATER PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS DAILY 71,450 A2/A/NR NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY SPEED REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York THE CITY OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA WEEK OF 71,115 Aa/AA/ LINCOLN ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE 06/03 AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 65,000 A3/BBB+/ AUTHORITY 06/03 VARIABLE RATE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS-SAINT LUKES HOSPITAL PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 PLYMOUTH-CANTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 62,500 // MICHIGAN 06/03 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE COUNTIES OF WAYNE & WASHTENAW, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED; TBC Day of Sale: 06/04 CITY OF TEMPE ARIZONA WEEK OF 60,095 Aa1/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013A GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/04 COLLIN COUNTY UNLIMITED TAX ROAD WEEK OF 56,000 Aaa/AAA/ AND REFUNDING SERIES A&B 06/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 40MM: TAX EXEMPT 14-33 16MM: TAXABLE 16-25 Day of Sale: 06/04 ST. LUCIE COUNTY FLORIDA WEEK OF 54,055 A2/A/ SALES TAX REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013A & 2013B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 06/06 ASSOCIATION OF BAY AREA GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 47,000 /A/ FINANCE AUTHORITY O'CONNOR WOODS 06/03 CALIFORNIA MORTGAGE MGR: Cain Brothers, New York INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: SERIES TO 2023, 33, 43 JEA (JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC WEEK OF 43,270 Aa3/AA-/AA AUTHORITY), FLORIDA 06/03 TAXABLE DISTRICT ENERGY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2013 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2027 TERM: 2030, 2034 Day of Sale: 06/05 BROWNVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,670 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING *************TAXABLE*************** MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026 REMARK: AA3/NR/AA- (UNDERLYING) Day of Sale: 06/04 SAN LUIS & DELTA MENDOLA WATER WEEK OF 40,000 /AA-/A+ AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE DHCCP 06/03 DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2033 TERM: 2038, 2043 Day of Sale: 06/04 HERNANDO COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 38,645 Aa3/A+/AA- WATER AND SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 06/03 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2031 TERM: 2035 Day of Sale: 06/06 PASCO COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 37,305 Aa3/AA/ HALF-CENT SALES TAX REFUNDING AND 06/03 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 06/04/2013 Day of Sale: 06/05 LAKESHORE PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 36,760 /AA-/ 2013 SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS, 06/03 SERRIEN COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF) Day of Sale: 06/06 ALASKA MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 35,110 Aa2/NR/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 06/03 BONDS, 2013 SERIES TWO MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York EANES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 34,860 /AAA/AAA TEXAS 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/06 RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 34,295 // BULDING CORPORATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS 06/03 REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013 C CITY OF NEWPORT ISSUE $30,000,000 SERIES 2013 D CITY OF WARWICK ISSUE $4,295,000 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 32,085 A3/A-/ AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 06/03 LAMBERT ST. LOUIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2014-2018 Day of Sale: 06/05 DELAWARE COUNTY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 32,000 Aa3// QUALITY CONTROL AUTHORITY SEWER 06/03 REVENUE PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2022-2033 Day of Sale: 06/06 CITY OF TACOMA ELECTRIC SYSTEM WEEK OF 30,000 Aa3/AA/AA- REVENUE & REFUNDING WASHINGTON 06/03 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF SAN JOSE FINANCING WEEK OF 28,700 Aa3/AA/AA AUTHORITY 06/03 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 26,670 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 06/03 FEDERALLY TAXABLE/STATE OF ARIZONA TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2013-B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SWEETWATER COUNTY HOSPITAL, WYOMING WEEK OF 26,655 /BBB/ REVENUE REFUNDING 06/03 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2023-2025 TERM: 2030, 2037 Day of Sale: 06/03 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 26,335 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BAN MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/04 SWITZERLAND OF OHIO LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,420 // DISTRICT SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT 06/03 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati Day of Sale: 06/05 CITY OF TUCSON, ARIZONA WEEK OF 23,800 Aa2/AA/AA WATER SYSTEM REVENUE SERIES 2013A 06/03 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2030 Day of Sale: 06/06 CIRCLEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 23,785 // OHIO 06/03 PICKAWAY COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD Day of Sale: 06/05 THE COLBERT COUNTY-NORTHWEST WEEK OF 23,230 // ALABAMA HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY 06/03 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS-HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/04 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 22,405 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: AA- UL FITCH: AA- CITY OF SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 21,135 Aa1/AA+/AA+ STARBRIGHT INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT 06/03 CORPORATION CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York DISTRICT ENERGY CORPORATION, WEEK OF 19,265 /AA+/AA+ NEBRASKA 06/03 FACILITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York ROYSE CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,562 // DISTRICT 06/03 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/04 MELISSA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,500 Aaa// TEXAS 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2036-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL MOODY'S: A1 Day of Sale: 06/05 MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 17,645 Baa2/BBB+/ DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 06/03 NAZARETH COLLEGE OF ROCHESTER PROJECT (TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/04 VANTAGE CAREER CENTER SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,455 // IMPROVEMENT T/E REFUNDING BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati Day of Sale: 06/06 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 15,560 /AA/ COMMISSION, TAXABLE MULTIFAMILY 06/03 HOUSING REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 SERIES 2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (FHA INSURED) Day of Sale: 06/05 WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 15,075 NR/NR/ COMMISSION 06/03 NONPROFIT HOUSING REVENUE & REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/05 REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 15,000 /AA/ OF JACKSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2021-2032 Day of Sale: 06/04 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 14,850 /BBB-/ CORPORATION 06/03 SENIOR STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (FROSTBURG STATE UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/06 AZLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,430 //AAA TEXAS 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 (TAXABLE) MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2022 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL FITCH: AA- Day of Sale: 06/03 CITY OF SARTELL, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 13,330 NR/NR/ HEALTH CARE AND HOUSING FACILITIES 06/03 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 06/04 BELLEFONTAINE CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 11,494 // DISTRICT, OHIO 06/03 LOGAN COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS $9,740M - SERIES A $1,745M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: AA2//(OH SCHOOL DISTRICT CREDIT ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM) Day of Sale: 06/04 EAST VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WATER WEEK OF 11,000 /AA-/AA- DISTRICT FINANCING AUTHORTY 06/03 CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 BLOOM-CARROLL LOCAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,764 /AA-/ DISTRICT, OHIO 06/03 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS $1,040M - TAXABLE $9,724M - TAX-EXEMPT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 06/03 HANOVER BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/03 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2038 OWEN J. ROBERTS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia CAMPBELL COUNTY JOINT POWERS BOARD WEEK OF 9,695 NR/AA-/NR LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING, WYOMING 06/03 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/03 CAMPBELL COUNTY, WYOMING WEEK OF 9,695 NR/AA/NR JOINT POWERS BOARD LEASE REVENUE 06/03 REFUNDING **************BANK QUALIFIED******* MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 06/03 PASCO COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 9,555 A1/AA/ GUARANTEED ENTITLEMENT REFUNDING 06/03 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 06/04 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,380 /NR/ NO. 290 FRANKLIN COUNTY (OTTAWA) 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 06/06 PLACER COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,360 Aa2/AA+/ WATER AGENCY 06/03 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2023 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 06/06 MANSFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,205 // REFUNDING BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati Day of Sale: 06/04 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,015 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT #21 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Underlying Rating BBB SENNA HILLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,000 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Underlying Rating BBB+ HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,800 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified Underlying rating A1 TROY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,060 /AAA/ TEXAS 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL S&P: A+ BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 06/10 LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 7,000 // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH 06/03 LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2033 Day of Sale: 06/04 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 6,780 /A/ PULASKI COUNTY, VIRGINIA 06/03 TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 06/05 EAST CENTRAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,715 /AAA/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 06/03 BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 06/06 EGG HARBOR CITY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,500 NR/A/ BANK QUALIFIED, REFUNDING 06/03 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 06/05 BRAZORIA COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,235 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 25 06/03 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/05 STROUDSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,915 /A/ MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 06/04 JEANETTE, PENNSYLVANIA MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 4,100 Aa/A/ AUTHORITY 06/03 SEWER REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE EATON COMMUNITY CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,770 // DISTRICT, OHIO 06/03 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 06/05 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,667 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BAN MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 06/04 NEW HARTFORD COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,610 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 06/03 REFUNDING MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2020 Day of Sale: 06/06 METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,410 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 06/05 COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,200 Aaa/AAA/ LIMITED TAX PERMANENT IMPROVEMENT 06/03 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 06/03 OWENSVILLE, MISSOURI WEEK OF 1,650 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 06/03 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2021-2030 Day of Sale: 06/03 KANSAS RILEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 690 NR// DISTRICT NO. 384 06/03 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2017 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 06/07 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,567,757 (in 000's)