FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC: Federal-Mogul sets price talk on $2.3B refi
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC: Federal-Mogul sets price talk on $2.3B refi

Natalie Wright

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Federal-Mogul Corp has set price talk on its new $2.3 billion refinancing credit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The $1.75 billion, seven-year term loan B is guided at LIB+350-375, with a 1 percent Libor floor, and a 99.5 issue price. The term loan is expected to be covenant-lite.

The loan will carry 101 soft call protection for six months. The loan will have an accordion feature of $500 million, or up to 2.75 times net secured leverage (with up to $500 million in cash netting). The accordion will include 50bp MFN protection with a 24 month sunset provision.

The term loan will amortize at 1 percent annually.

The company also plans to enter a $550 million asset-based lending revolver. The new credit will run alongside $750 million of senior notes.

As of March 31, Federal-Mogul had $2.8 billion outstanding on its existing credit consisting of $1.86 billion outstanding on tranche B term loans due December 27, 2014, and $948 million outstanding on tranche C term loans due December 27, 2015.

The company also has a $540 million revolving credit due December 27. The revolver was undrawn as of March 31.

In May, the company said it planned a $500 million common stock rights offer. Proceeds of the offering, launched on June 7, will also be used to refinance outstanding debt.

Federal-Mogul is a global supplier to makers and servicers of automotive equipment and vehicles as well as to marine, rail, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.