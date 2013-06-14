RPT-TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widens to $106.145 bln

June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. In Billions of Dlrs/Credits: Q1'13 Q4'12 (Prev) Q1'12 Current Account -106.15 -102.32 -110.42 -120.84 Goods Balance -179.14 -182.40 -180.59 -193.60 Services Balance 55.48 55.03 52.18 50.66 Invest.Income Bal. 51.98 56.97 52.40 54.88 Total Exports 751.96 753.43 740.34 742.12 Goods Exports 390.97 390.34 389.85 387.56 Services Exports 168.04 166.22 159.59 160.49 In Billions of Dlrs/Credits: Q1'13 Q4'12 (Prev) Q1'12 Total Imports -823.64 -823.84 -816.36 -830.19 Goods Imports -570.11 -572.74 -570.44 -581.16 Services Imports -112.56 -111.20 -107.41 -109.83 Govt. Transfers -34.46 -31.91 -34.40 -32.77 U.S.Assets Abroad -218.76 -116.00 -120.49 93.52 Foreign-Held Assets 295.54 242.40 175.95 177.38 Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets. FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists forecast: U.S. Q1 current account deficit $109.7 bln