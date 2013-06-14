FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widens to $106.145 bln
June 14, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

RPT-TABLE-US Q1 current account gap widens to $106.145 bln

June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. current account, seasonally adjusted, as
reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. 
    In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:
                        Q1'13     Q4'12    (Prev)     Q1'12
  Current Account     -106.15   -102.32   -110.42   -120.84
  Goods Balance       -179.14   -182.40   -180.59   -193.60
  Services Balance      55.48     55.03     52.18     50.66
  Invest.Income Bal.    51.98     56.97     52.40     54.88
  Total Exports        751.96    753.43    740.34    742.12
  Goods Exports        390.97    390.34    389.85    387.56
  Services Exports     168.04    166.22    159.59    160.49
    In Billions of Dlrs/Credits:
                        Q1'13     Q4'12    (Prev)     Q1'12
  Total Imports       -823.64   -823.84   -816.36   -830.19
  Goods Imports       -570.11   -572.74   -570.44   -581.16
  Services Imports    -112.56   -111.20   -107.41   -109.83
  Govt. Transfers      -34.46    -31.91    -34.40    -32.77
  U.S.Assets Abroad   -218.76   -116.00   -120.49     93.52
  Foreign-Held Assets  295.54    242.40    175.95    177.38
  Net data--Govt. transfers, U.S. assets abroad and foreign-held assets. 
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
    U.S. Q1 current account deficit $109.7 bln

