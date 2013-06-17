FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Florida school budget positive for school districts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Florida school budget positive for school districts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Fitch) The fiscal year 2013-2014 budget for the state of 
Florida is a credit positive for local school districts. The budget boosts 
public school funding by over $1 billion (6% year over year).  This is the 
second year of increases and offsets much of the recession-led decline in state 
support for schools after fiscal 2008. However, designation of much of the added
funding for specific purposes restricts school districts' spending options.

Fitch Ratings believes the budget's provisions of $480 million for salary 
increases for school personnel are positive for school districts, as many of 
their employees have received limited raises over the past five years and 
recently were required to contribute to the state pension plan.  However, the 
designation of a significant portion of the funding increase for the single 
purpose of salary increases, combined with higher pension contribution 
requirements, sharply limits local school districts' discretion to apply it to 
local priorities.

Most of the increase is split between base funding under the Florida Education 
Finance Program (FEFP) and salary increases for teachers and other support 
personnel. FEFP is the primary mechanism used to determine statewide K-12 
educational operations funding and is derived from a combination of state 
appropriations and local property taxes. FEFP base funding for general 
operations constitutes over three quarters of total FEFP spending and is 
budgeted to increase by approximately $491 million, or 4.7%, over prior-year 
levels.  

Total K-12 funding, including FEFP and categorical program funds such as 
allocations for class size reductions, increased by $1.1 billion, or 6% in 
fiscal 2014. The funding gains, combined with a smaller increase in fiscal 2013,
reflect rising state revenues while local revenue sources remain stagnant. The 
fiscal 2014 K-12 funding of $18.3 billion restores all but $500 million, or 
2.5%, of peak-level fiscal 2008 funding. However, on a per-student basis, fiscal
2012 funding remains about 5% off fiscal 2008 student allocations due to 
enrollment growth over this period.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.